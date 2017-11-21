We asked Fort Mill area tykes: How do you cook a Thanksgiving turkey? Their recipes:

It’s that time of year that we traditionaly ask local students in grades one to three to share their ideas on the best way to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey. We hope you find their responses as (ahem) helpful — and amusing — as we do. Here’s what they had to say:
From Stephanie Houser’s second grade class at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School:
1. Stuf the turkey. 2. Rost the turkey over the grill. 3. then wait 20 minits. 4 tack if off the grill
Sam Wilson
Never miss a local story.
go to a desert or forest. With a bow and arrow. try to spot a turkey. wan you spot one hid puind a treer. don’t aim at the nack. because if you mise. The turkey will see. and run away. Aime for the spin. Thake it home. and kill it. fay it. put spisics and Uther stuff. Then heat it. funly cut and eat the turkey.
Harvey Lawarance
First I buy a turkey from the store. Then we sesun it. We take the turkey to the oven and cook it for a long time. We take it out of the oven and sarve it. The Turkey is cooked and ready to eat.
Kylie Beatty
First, i’d buy it. Next i’d clean the kitchen and get out stuffing. Then, i’d stuff it. Next id pop it in the oven while i wait. After long enough minutes id take it out and make the table set. Finally, enjoy!
Mary Carner
Put vegtables in your turkey. Throw it in the oven for an hour. Pull it out and eat.
Anna Griggs
Step 1. Buy a turkey at the store. Step 2. Slice the turkey’s stomach open. Step 3 get off the feathers. Step 4. get the turkey meat into the oven. Step 5. Cook it in the oven to about 200 – 300 degree’s Step 6. let the hot turkey get a little bit colder. Step 7. put it on a plate with other thanksgiving food. Step 8. Enjoy!!!
Rylan Gluff
Step one if you kill a turkey or go Food shoping. Step two you put the turkey on the spit and time it for an hour. Step 3 after an hour tak the turkey out and put ingreediants like spices salt butter and all the stuff. them you wait itill it’s a little cold then eat it.
James Jankech
I go to the stor. then i get the turkey.
I wait till thanksgiveing. then my Dad
Take out the guts. then we put it in
the oven. then we pray. then we eat!
Braden Kountz
you get A turkey. then you cook it. 2. then you putt the terkey on A plate and you eat it!
William Kowalski
1st go to the store and by a turkey. 2nt put stuffing in the turkey. 3rd put the turkey in the oven. 4th when the turkey is ready take it out. 5th (last step) if you would like cut it up and eat the turkey.
Bella Ramirez
Step one buy a turkey. Step two put the turkey in the oven. trun the nobe. Then tack out a bole. Put buder and jinger in the bole. Tack out the turkey. Wall the turkey is coling. Mix the buder and jinger. Then put the stuff on the turkey. Step seven EAT THE TURKEY! Step eight forget adout it.
Malina Brooks
Step 1: First you by it from the store. Step 2: you slice it and Put a tiny pinch of salt. Step 3: Cook the turkey for about 20 minutes. Then you cook more foods.
Step 1. Buy a turkey at the store. Step 2. Slice the turkey’s stomach open. Step 3 get off the feathers. Step 4. get the turkey meat into the oven. Step 5. Cook it in the oven to about 200 – 300 degree’s Step 6. let the hot turkey get a little bit colder. Step 7. put it on a plate with other thanksgiving food. Step 8. Enjoy!!!
Rylan Gluff
Owen Pratt
catch a wild turkey 2. Take it home 3. Put it in the oven and bake it 4. Cut it up and eat it all up.
Jami Reynolds
First you biy your turkey. And thin you cut the turkey. thin you cook it for 20 minits and get the food redy. and thin you eat it and ivit your frins and famly.
Kayden Holliday
Step. 1 Kill the turkey or by one from the stor. Step. 2 clean the turkey and take it’s bones out. Step. 3 Cook the turkey and have a good Thanksgiving!
Nathaniel Lane
From Alexis Greer’s second grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
1. Buy a turkey.
2. Tare of all of the skin of.
3. Put the turkey in the oven.
4. Take the turkey out of the oven.
5. Let it cool of.
6. Put some spice on it.
7. Put it on a plate.
8. Then eat it.
Sebastian K.
you put some stalt on the Turkey to keep it sedin. Then you put some Turkey in the ovin then you take the Turkey out now you eat it injoy! your Turkey
Madison A.
First you cach a turkey and tehn you cook it and then you stuf the turkey with
* rise
* spis
* shooger
and then you go to a garden and pike mash ptatows and mash them when you get home. And make rise and mak copkaks For later or a cake or cookeys
Bryan E.
1. Get a turkey.
2. Cook the turkey.
3. After a few minets check the tempercher of the turkey.
AJ B.
STEMP 1 go to the store or kill a terexy.
Step 2 Befor you pink it up make sere that it is totaly not living thar if it is you my.
Stemp 3 aferter youeb kill the terky hop in the cur. Stemp 4 wase you are finsit prarening pik up yore turkey anb put in in the oven
Semp 5 cage the tepucher
Stemp 6 wach it wash. Stemp 7 thak it out of the oven and seve it for thasgiving denre
Victoria M.
1. Buy a TurkEy.
2. Get a 9ot.
3. 9ut it in the uvin.
4. 9ut it on the diner tabl.
5. Eat the turkey!
Madison M.
You put some solt on the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the ovin and let it cook for fifteen min. Then you take it out and eat it.
Kaitlyn B.
1. Buy a turkey.
2. Drive Home.
3. get a pan.
4. Heat the pan.
5. put the turkey in the pan.
6. Let the turkey boil.
7. take the turkey out of the pan.
8. get a plat.
9. eat it.
Luke C.
This is how you cook a turkey. First you cut the turkey up. Next you set the oven to 375. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Finally you take the turkey out of the oven let it cool off and eat it!
Lily H.
brnit then wath for llo secens then fil it up with goods. then it is good to eat it yes. Yes.
Shaun M.
first you get a turkey and add stuffing to the turkey and then you turn on the oven and set the timer for the oven to warm up and when it Dinges set a 2nd timer and after you set up the 2nd time put the turkey in the oven and when it Dinges take it out of the oven and let it cool down and when its done cooling down it is done.
Regan K.
This is how you cook a Turkey.
1 get a Turkey,
2 ley Turkey out for a couple of hours.
3 put Turkey in oven for a couple of hours.
4 Take Turkey out of oven and eat it.
Matthew N.
From Ashley Brunson’s second grade class at Pleasant Knoll Elementary:
I will go hunt for a turkey. Next I will put the turkey on the grill so I can eat it.
Aniiya
So if you go to publix you are going to go though the bakery, past the deli, turn at the chesse aria, then past the seafood and then you will see a life suplie of turkey. Or if you want to make it fun dance while you do it.
Molly Jacobson
Do you know how to cook a turhey? First bye a turkey from the store. Next put your turkey in the mikerwave. Then cut the turkey into peices. Lastly srve it to your family.
Anna
Kill a chickin and then make the chickin into a turkey and cook the turkey and wait until 10 hores and when it is done then eat it.
Isabella
First stuff the turkey with stuffing then put the turkey into the oven for like 50 minutes When it’s done you pull it out in the oven and put it on a big plate.
Alejandro
First, get a turkey and cut the head and the feet off. Next, shave the feathers off and cut it open and season it on the outside. Then, get the oven ready at about 500° and put the turkey in and cook it for about 1 hour. Last, get clean plates and take the turkey out cut it and eat.
Adi
First, take the turkey (not alive) out of your fridge. Next preheat the oven to 500°. Then wait for the oven to warm up. Now when the oven’s done heating up you open the door to the oven and get the turkey. Put the turkey in the oven and set a timer for about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Then when the timer goes off check to see if the turkey is good for eating. If it is get a small towel and put it on your hand and open the oven and let the hot air out of the oven. Finally take the turkey out of the oven put the turkey on a cutting board and cut the turkey. Then put it on some plates for your family members to eat.
Josh
First you cucit at 30 grees then you checit and then if it is good then you cotit into tin peesis then you eat it.
Arden
Frist you have to git the turkey from the store. Nexst you hav to brenget to our haws. After you hav to pit it on a pan. Nexst you have to kukit. Oso you havto pithit on 103cm. This you havto git it.
Noah
First you can kill a turkey or buy one. Then you put it in the oven or cook it on the grill on 130 dg firanhight.
Zamarius
You get a turkey then you put on a blak thing you put it in the uvin this you eat it.
Malaysia
Fist you cook the turkey win you ar done you take a lill turkey and get it eit up.
Chloe
Frist get a turkey. Next cut the skin off. Then smoth it. Last you put it in the uven.
Salem
First you get a sords. Then you fight the turkey until you chop his head off. Next you put him in the oven and when your done coking you slice him with your sord.
Micah
You get the turkey. Cut it open. Get the guts out. Bluh. Put it in the frichu and wate then kuck it. Then you cut it up and eat.
Layla
First git a reall turkey. Then git a chanesil and cut the thurkey nack off. Next put in the uvin for 30 minites. Then cut it into big oece. The shuve it in your math. Last siolo it hole.
Michael
First you git a turkey. Next you git a TV. Then poot on a football game. And then you git a grill. After that you cook the thurkey on the grill for 30 minis. Las you go to the Koch and eat it.
Nikolai
I think you take it out of the bag then put the turkey in a pan. Then put it in the ovon then wait for an our then eat it.
Cooper
Do you know how to cook a turkey. First you buy some turkey from a store. Then you get home and cook the turkey. Cook it for a long time. Make shore you cook it for 5 or 10 menits. Last you take it out of the oven and eat it.
Emerson
First you cuit it in the hrvin and you cuit it in the colof and you crod cuit in the micrwaf and you cuit the turkey.
Airiel
This is how I think you cook a turkey. First you get a turkey. Next put your turkey in the oven. Then take it out of the oven and make shure it is how you want it. Then you can get two people to pull the wishbone. Last eat!
Ava
Frist get a turkey ten siis the turkey if you wot to ten put it in the ovin wen its tim to tak it out tak it out and eat it.
Kayla
From Elizabeth Chalker’s kindergarten class at Orchard Park Elementary School:
You can et a trcee. You can, you can hut a trcee. You can bi a trcee. The trcee???
Henry B.
Frst yeu kel the trke.
Yeu kuk the trke in a pot.
Yeu et the trke.
John Peyton M.
Get the turkey from a farm. Cook it. Put ketchup on it. Put barbeque sauce on it. Cut the turkey. Put it back in the oven. Put the turkey on a plate. That’s it. Just eat it.
Wesley E.
I cut of the trke scin and I rostid the trce. We ar dun git the trke.
Lilly W.
Cut of its scen. Rost it on the ovn. 30 scnds.
Landon Y.
I byi the trce. I cuc the trcee wish sesunig on it. I eit the trcee.
Evelyn S.
You haav to do ths is to bii the tege.
You hav to do boyol the tege.
You hav to do is cooc the tege for mins.
You hav to do is put stuveg in it.
You hav to do is put grdic the tege.
Steel Loren W.
“You buy it from the restaurant. You put hot sauce on it. You rip the skin off. Put it in the oven. Take it out and eat it.”
JaeDynn G.
You kuk a trke in the uven. You kok, you eet a trke. Yummmmmm.
Aria C.
You kil the trcee.
You put it in the uvin fur 40 minits.
You ete it.
Evan C.
My trce is in the pot. We att the trce. Solt, pepr in the pot.
Alaina R.
Put yr tre in the uvn fr ten secns.
Berkeley C.
I kuk my tre in the ovn. Thn I at the tey wif my famlee! Put slt on it.
Sarah R.
Buy the turkey in a pot. I don’t know. Cook it. It’s an oven. Now you eat it. I don’t like turkey.
Brendon B.
First you make one leg. Then next you make the other leg. Next you make the body. Then you make the head and the beak. Then cook the red thing that sticks out. Cook it. Then everyone can eat it. Put hot sauce on the plate.
Will M.
Put a trce into a pan.
Cot it.
Put it in the uvn.
Put it in a plat.
Alicia N.
Frst you cok the trke. Put it in the ovn. Et it wen it is dun.
Reese W.
From Nikki Letterhos’ first grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
get a turey from the stor an then cuck it an eat it
Zoey Teska
First you get a turkey. Next you get the sufing. put the sufing in the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the urin.
Katelyn Fisher
First you ned a turkey Then you cook the turkey. Finally you eat the turkey.
Pierce Turner
First you get the turkey out of the frezer. Next you get the stuffing out of the turkey. Then you put the turkey on a oven pan. when it is done FINALLY you can eat the turkey but, befor you eat it let it cool off for a little bit then you can eat the turkey!
Laia Green
First you get a trkey fum the sof it can be eevith sop. Next you. Put the trceu in the uvin get a gump to put the trceu in. you tech it atet us the uvin you mesr you be crfl.
Conor Hampton
First you put a turkey in a net. Next you bane a turkey after the turkey is bane you eat.
Ishaan Parepalli
First you get a tugee fum a sory next you joosit the toogee Then put the toogee in the avin four nine mins Finally eet the toogee.
Brycen Davis
First you get a reul trce Next you pot stufin and saio then invit peop ten pot in the uvin Then et et ya trce Then pot mor and mor stuffing and floaur and said then coc it agin Then pot stufin and! Saed! Mmmmmmm Im sur is god So wi evr I that Giting Loc at this so yummmmmmmmmmmmmm
Chayah Crissinger
First you get ham then you poot sot nest you ask an udoote to poot it in the ovin last you tak it out and eat it.
Ava Marsee
First: you get a Turkey. Next: you pet it on a treesrsr. Then: You can eat it
Arianna Butler
First Buy a turkey from A Stor. then win you get Home cook the turkey that is How you make A turkey.
Madison Brailsford
First you cech a Turkey! Next you bren it home. Then you kuk the Turkey. Finally you eat it.
Gracianna Ruddy
First get a Turkey then put it a on the stove and cook it then Eat it
Trafton Cranford
Firsst you by a rau turkey. Then you put in the uvin
Wyatt Patrick
First you get a turkey. Next Gop the turkey favrs of. Then Put it in the uvin. Fially then you can eat.
Thomas Ransone
You go to the store. You fnd trkeyy. You go home and. tele yre mom to pont. It in the elein then. You get a fnllne an koutt it to koull it of an Finallly you eat et
Mimi Chandler
First you go in the wouds. Then if you see a Turkey you shoot it. when the Turkey deid you go to the Turkey. Then You Pek up the Turkey. Then you go home. You put the Turkey on the table. Then you get the Fetheers out of the Turkey. Then you kut the hede oof of the Turkey. Then you Jan the blud out of the Turkey. Then you put the Turkey in the uvin. you wait 5 minneis. Then the Turkey is Done!
Gentry Stafford
First you by the trckyey at the stor. Next you opin he trckey then you poot the trckey in the uvin. then you tak it out of the uvin then you eat it.
Bella Fisher
From Dede Keckeis’ third grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
To cook a turkey you must go to the store get a turkey and bring it home then let it thaw for 1 or 2 hours next unwarap the turkey and put it on a place then put it into the oven for 1 hour then check it with a fork and seson it and serve!
Nathan Connell
First you hunt or buy the turkey
After that you season + prepare it for the oven
Next you put the turkey in the oven at 350 degrees
For an hour when it done check its temp
Then you take the turkey out of the oven carefully
And put cranberry sauce on the turkey and you
FEAST!
Ivan Conrad
First, you will buy a turkey or kill one. Then, you clean the turkey out. Then, you cook the turkey for a long time. then, last but certainly not least you will eat the lovely turkey.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING !! = )
Alyvia Cullon
You wanna know how to cook a turkey.do you? Well, i can help you with that first you get one or just hunt one. then you should wash your hands and get to the vegetables. Cooked carrots, potatoes and more go around the turkey you then get the turkey and put it in the oven for about an hour at about 200 degrees you then take out your turkey and put the vegetables around it more food is added to your thanksgiving feast. or did you just do all that for a perfect sandwich?
Ginnie Davis
First GO Get a turkey!!!!!! Next bring it home!! Then bring it into your kitchen. Next unwrap the turkey. THEN…get some olive oil and rub it on. Next get some spice and rub it on. Next PREPARE THE OVEN!!!! Next put in your delicious turkey!!!!!! ‘’Ding’’ take it out and cut it up into big slices. Then put it onto a pretty plate put it on the table and shout ’’IT’S READY!!!!!!!!!!!” “WOW”
Ava Duncan
Get your turkey.
Get the filling.
Put the filling in.
Cook the turkey.
Eat your buteafuly made turkey!!!
Pick up your left-overs.
Say goodby to hwoever was eating with you.
Go to bed.
Lilly Fontenot
If I would cook a turkey I probably would go hunting for the turkey. So it would be fresh .then i would have to pull the feathers off of it it would take a long time . then I would probably take a rest or a nap. When I would wake up would go put some stuffing in its so I could enjoy it!
Next I would put it in the oven to let it cook. Last I would eat it
Sutton George
First I would go to the store to get a turkey
Then I would stuff it with potatoes ,carrots ,and some onions .next I would add a hint of paprika and some salt. Finally I would put it in the oven 200 degrees 90 minutes and then take it out of the oven put a little gravy on it and some soy sauce on it and eat my big fat turkey!
Iniyan Gokulkumar
First you go looking for a turkey and shot it with a gun. Or you go out to the groshry store and bey one. Other-wise you don’t have a turkey. Next you pull all the feathers out of it, and skin the turkeys blood out. Then you put the turkey in the oven and set it for three-hundred seventy five digreys. And you let it cook four an hour. Forth take the turkey out after it has been an hour, you take the turkey out of the oven, you let it cool for a wile, but for a wile just let it cool for an half a hour. And why you let it cool for an half a hour times a ticken do something to inertaine yourself. BUT don’t let it cool to long! If you do you have to put it back in the oven for another hour and let it cool for another half a hour. And last but not least step five eat the turkey.
Wyatt Hamilton
How do you cook a turkey you ask. Well I’ll tell you how. First if you want a store bought one I would go to publix, but if you want a fresh turkey like most pre. I can’t help you because I have never done that. So if you go to publix you are going to go though the bakery, past the deli, turn at the chesse aria, then past the seafood and then you will see a life suplie of turkey. Or if you want to make it fun dance while you do it. But if you want to be boring just ask someone. When you get home you don’t have to stop dancing but I have to itmit you can’t dance very well when your pre-heating the oven. While the oven is pre-heating stuff the turkey with onion, lemon, and rosemarie. Cook the turkey till it is gold and crispy. Once it is finished cooking take it out of the oven. Then remove the onion, lemon, and rosemarie. Last but it on a platter and serve it up.
Molly Jacobson
First you go buy a turkey. You can get a turkey at a lot of grocery stores. They come in packages. Most likely with the meat and ham.
Then you unwrap the package. Sometimes it’s hard and sometimes it’s easy to open a packages.
Next you heat the oven up. Look on the package to see if it tells you the tempicher on the tot heat it up to.
Now you heat up the oven. Look on the package and see if there’s a time to cook it for.
Finally you can put it on a plate and serve it.
Jackie Knol
First you go mabey to target and buy the turkey, then you put it in a plastic bag and walk out of the store with it in the bag and put it in the car and you drive home.
Next you are home in your driveway and you take it out of the car and open the door and you say “i'm back” and, then you wash your hands and the turkey, then you get the turkey and put a timer on for about an hour and you wait then it is done and you take it out and put it on the dinner table and eat it!
Mia Kurowski
First, go to the grocery store and buy a turkey. Second, take the turkey out of the package carefully because you might have to use scissors.Now, set the turkey in a big pan. Then set it in the oven. Set the oven to about 102 degrees fahrenheit. Then, get mittens on and get it out of the oven. Lastly, chop it up with a knife and ENJOY!
Avamae Lamkay
First you go to the store and buy a dead turkey. Then you stuff it with stuffing but not toy stuffing that would just be gross. Then you put it in the oven for 10-20 minutes then take it out of the oven. Then cut it and it your TURKEY.
Abby Makwinski
I will teach you how I cook a turkey. First I would go to your local grocery store and buy a turkey that would fit for your whole family.
Next after you have chosen your turkey and gone home, you get to choose if you want the turkey for lunch or dinner.
Then when you have finished those steps, you would unwrap the turkey and check on the wrapper how long to bake the turkey and when you are done baking…
ENJOY THE
TURKEY!
Kavya Nimmagadda
First you hunt down a turkey and then you take the turkey home. After that you take off the turkeys feather. Then put your turkey in the oven. After that you turn your oven to 250 FH.
Then call your friends over and get out your turkey. Ready...Set...Eat
Ohm Patel
Number 1 Buy the turkey.
Number 2 Cut off the head.
Number 3 Cut off the legs.
Number 4 Cut out the EYEBALLS.
Number 5 put the turkey in the pan
Shay Patel
First you have to buy a frozen turkey. Then take the turkey out of it’s wrapping and put the turkey on a turkey briner. I highly recommend wearing disposable gloves because now you have to take out the turkey’s intestines. The intestines come in bags inside of the turkey. You have to take out the intestines before you cook the turkey. I know it's GROSS!!! After you take out the intestines you can put any spice rub or marinade on your turkey. Once marinated pour a whole box (12 ounces) of chicken broth into the bottom of the turkey briner. Set the oven to 325 and place the turkey in the oven. Wait 15 minutes and take the turkey out of the oven. Baste the turkey and put it back in the oven. Check 15 minutes later and baste the turkey again. Keep checking every 15 minutes to baste until the turkey is cooked.
Lucy Pollack
First you go to the store and buy a frozen turkey and bring it home. Next you put disposable gloves on. Then you pull out the turkeys guts out. then you stuff the turkey with potatoes and stuff like that. Then you cover the turkey with tinfoil. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Then when the turkeys ready you take it out of the oven. Then you have to cut the turkey up. Last but not least you get to eat the turkey!!!!!!!!!!
Landon Riley
First I would go to the local grocery store and buy one, then I would put spices like pepper into it so it has a flare! Next I would press the spices in so they don't fall out during the process. After That I would cook the Turkey in a 100 degree oven,and wait 30 minutes to an hour. Then let it cool and…
There it is a BEAUTIFUL Turkey Dinner!
Grayson Roberts
First I Would Go And Probably Buy One. Then I Would Go Home And Take It Out Of The Wrapper That It Came In. Next I Would Put The Turkey In The Oven And Wait Till It Is Done. After That I Will Take It Out Of The Oven And Put It On A REALLY, REALLY BIG Plate And Then I Will Take It To The Table.
Finally We Will Say Our Prayers Then……….
Stuff Our Faces!!!!!
Ryleigh Schiess
First you buy a turkey the you make sure all the feathers are not on the turkey. then cook the turkey for a little bit then you wait for it to cool down then cut it and finally eat it
Raj Shankarling
First, I would go to the store and buy a turkey.Then, I will go home and stuff the turkey with some potatoes, carrots, and some onions.Then,I would season the turkey with some paprika and a little salt and pepper. Next,I would set the timer on the oven for about two hours. And,I would set the oven heat to 200 degrees. I would put the turkey in the oven and let it cook. When the turkey is done cooking, I will carefully take it out of the oven so I don’t burn myself. I would put it on a big plate and drizzle gravy on it. Then I will put some ham around the turkey along with some mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. Then, I will let it cool for about 1 minute. Then, I will serve my turkey. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!!!
Rosemarie Walker
First, buy a turkey, when you get home preheat your oven to 400 degrees fahrenheit, wait 10 minutes.
Second, put your turkey on a pan, then put your turkey in the oven.
Third, wait three hours. During your wait make salad using lettuce, lemon juice and grapes.
Next, take your turkey out of the oven and let cool.
Then, when cooled set on a big and beautiful plate and sprinkle salad around the turkey.
Finally,
EAT
Megan J. White
Happy Thanksgiving everyone it is time to cook a turkey!
First you make a trap then find a turkey and the catch the turkey and bring it home
First kill the turkey then stuff the turkey
First you put the turkey in the oven then let it cook when it is ready put seasoning on it and whalla it is ready to eat!
Caleb Wolter
First you need to find a turky to cook. It is likely to run away so you need to be fast if not buy one. Then go home and put it in the oven and cook it. Then wait until its ready and then put it on your table with the rest of your feast and enjoy.
Hansita Paladugu
From Krista Bergman’s second grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
First put the seasoning on it. Next put it in the oven for 20 minutes. Then after 20 minutes take it out.
Gabriel Holbrook
First you get a turkey.th then you cook it. Then you put it on the oven. Then you get it out of the oven. Then you eat it.
Genesis Perez
Get a turkey and then you stuff the turkey and then you put it in the microwave and then you eat it.
Marianne Torres
You get a pan you put it on the pan and then you put a little bit of salt and pepper. And then you put a little bit of anything you want to put on it. Then you put it in the oven. When it’s done, then you get it out of the oven.
Jacob Somerset
1. Go to the wood and find a turkey then kill it
2. you take it home cut the legs of
3. you put it in the oven
4. you take it out of the oven
5. put vegetable on the side
6. you eat it
Dhriti Patel
First get the turkey.
Second put the turkey on a plate.
Third put it in oven.
Fourth once it’s done get it out of the oven.
Fifth put ketchup if your kids want it.
Six enjoy
Carter Beauchamp
1 You go get a turkey.
2 Or by a turkey.
3 Cook the turkey.
4 Eat the turkey.
Nathaniel Billings
Bake it in the oven and put food around it and have it for Thanksgiving.
Iyana Wooten
First go to the wood’s and find a turkey and then kill it. Then take it home in a cooler. Then put it on a pan and rip it open. Then cook it. Then put it on a plate and eat it. P.S. it’s delish. Then go kill a deer.
Then you are done!
Virginia Sizemore
First you buy the turkey. Next you put the turkey in the oven turn the oven on and let it cook it for a little bit. Last you take the turkey out of the oven. And the best part is to eat the turkey! Then do that all over again if you still want more turkey. And that's how you cook a great thanksgiving feast!
Kirsten Crace
I think you cook a turkey by putting it in the oven for a couple minutes and taking it out for a good feast with family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving!
Chayce Meyers
First, you kill the turkey. Also, you cook the turkey. Then you have to get the blood out. Last, you have a feast.
Collin Richardson
Cut it
Cook it
EAT IT
Carmelo Cueto
Get the turkey and roast it.
Caleb Nelson
You cook a turkey? A turkey taste like a wet turkey. It is good and yummy. I can eat turkey!
Haley Pettit
First you get turkey. Then you cook it.
You can put salt and pepper on it if you want to.
Then you eat it.
Kingsley Hart
1 Get a turkey
2 clean the turkey
3 put the turkey in the oven
4 put the turkey on the plate
5 put salad on it
6 get people to eat it
Sanjay Karthik
From Jessica Howell’s second grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
You make a turkey by going to the farm to stap it in put in the oven to cook it
Rodney Brown
You need to get a turkey at the grocry strone and take out the tukey Then put it in the oven for 5 hours and take it out and put seanes on it and put stufing on it to theres a buutif turkey.
Neriyah Evans
This is how you cook a turkey. 1. You buy a turkey 2. You breng it home 3. You let it un fire! Set a time for 20:00 mines 4. Then you put the turkey in the oven 5. You set the timer 6. You let it cook 7. You could which it if you can do something elseus 8. When the timer bepse you check on it 9. If it is not don you put it...back in the oven for 1:00 or 2:00 more mninitse 10. When the timer beps you check on it if it is not don you cook it for a kuple more minites 11. Then you can have a feste or a party or sell it and ther are some other things you could do Thack you for reading this bi bi
Brenon Field
kill the turkey
bring the turkey home
cook the turkey
Get it out of the oven
cut the turkey
Set the table
call your family
eat the turkey
and enjoy your food!
Josue Franco
get a turkey
cook the turkey for this long 10:00
cut the turkey
eat the turkey
Annie Smith
Try to get a turkey.
Go to you kitchen and turn on the stove.
Put the turkey on the stove for grill.
lunch time
Fabiana Smith
you put stuf in the turkey you put oyle on a turkey
Olivia Stanford
Pay for a turkey.
cook the turkey for one Howrt 30 minits.
leyf the turkey owt ua the uvien to coul down.
after couled down put grave on the turkey and butter.
Hayden Starrett
you buy a Turkey at the stor go home and cook the turkey wen it is dun cooking and thin you can eat it.
Luke Wallis
kill the turkey. 2. pell the skin of. 3. Set the turkey in a pan then wash it. 4. Stuf it with stufing. 5. Let it sit in the oven. Then you put on what you want on it like peper. 6. Enjoy!
Abigail White
From Sara Wallace’s students at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School:
Kindergarten
A uving. Hedr. Pan.
Keagan
Hwo I cna kuo a turkey pt t in a pn. Et it.
Emily
First grade
You cook a turkey like chikin DD it. An you lut the had of too. An it is good. An you can eat it. You can tat the turkey.
Finley
1 cach one. 2 cut its had oof. 3 tac out its buns. 4 cook it. 5 mak shr its soft for the kis. 6 cut pisis of it. 7 eat it.
Afton
From Tracy Fisher’s second grade class at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School:
First, Let’s stert aot of how we cook a turkey!!!!! Pluck the feter’s an keep the rambowe feter. Then cut the hed so it wont qwok. THen cut the skin ovor. Nexs cut the lagse. or but ceep the bon inside. That’s how you cook a turkey.
Caison
First, To cook a turkey, you need to find a turkey and kill him then you take take the turkey to your house and get a cutting knife and cut the turkey and cut him into little pieces and then you cook the turkey and when your done cooking the turkey you put him on a very big plate the you get a fork and a cutting kinfe to put the turkey on your plate then you eat him.
Carter
First, you by a turkey from the stour then put stufi in your trkey adn rub peper and salt on your turkey then put your turkey in the oven an wen’t aone your have your turkey for thanksgiveing.
Sarah S.
1st you get a tukey. 2nd then get stufing. 3rd then get glufes. 4th put the stuging in the turkey. 5th rost the turkey 6th eat the turkey 7th Enjoy! But make sure you don’t eat the turkeys hat.
Moses
First you catch a terke. Next, you cook the terke for a few hours. Then, put some carrot, corn, and lettis on. Finally when it is thanksgiving eat it. Happy Thanksgiving Be thankful for what you have.
Lila
First, How do you cook a turkey? First, you go and find a turkey. Next, You take the turkey to your house. THen, you take the turkey and bring it to the uvin. Also, You get a pan and put the turkey on the pan adn tern the uvin on hiy and get a spachlo and flip the turkey. Finally you put he turkey on a plat and you eat it.
London
First, You can cook a turkey by puting and boiling it in a pot then you make suffing adn sugging it and then you boikl it angin and wen it is boiling add candy to sweet it no hard candy only milk coatlite candy king size and one more time doil it.
Ava
First, Get some raw turkey from the store make sure that no skin on it the put it in the oven cook it and then take it out let it sit for a little while then sample it then is it’s safe than eat it enjoy.
Noah
First, This is how you cook a turkey. Step 1: get the turkey. Step 2: put the turkey on a tray. Step 3: put the turkey in the oven. Step 4: you start the oven and wait. Step 5: You take the turkey out of the oven then you take the turkey off the tray and then put it on a plate then get a nife and cut the turkey and put the cut bits on other plates and that how you cook a turkey. Happy Thanksgiving!
Samuel
First, You get a turkey and take it home and pot it in the uven and you eat then tas how you cook a turkey.
Sasha
From Lisa Torre’s second grade class at Fort Mill Elementary School:
frist go to the store and get a turkey. then put it in the oven. then take the turkey out of the oven and let it cool down. Here is the fun part you and your family Get to eat! Have fun!
Kennedy
First you find a tukey and Then you Bring it in side you get all of the tools that you well need. Then you cook the tukey when it is done you put it on the plate. Bye!
Julia
first you have to cut of the head Then you have to lay it in the oven you have to Keep it in the oven for 50 min then you have to let it cool of for about 20 min. Then when it is done serve it to your family.
Chase
1. You Have to get a gooD one. 2. then chop the turkey’s head off. 3. now you Have to wipe Grees on it. 4. You put it in the oven for 50 mins 5. finally you can get it out and put whatever stuff.
Aiyanna
frist you have to get a turkey then you have to gres it then you put it in the uvin then tack it out then you can eat it and thats who you cook a turkey
Landon
frst you go hunt a turkey. and they you pot the turkey in the oving. And wen the oving ring teck the turkey out uv the oving. and they you cut it. And they eat it.
Ashlyn
1. Frst get the turkey 2. Wosh it off 3. Put it on the pan 4. Put in in the oven 5. take it out 6. cool it off 7. Enjoy it
Banks
You put hime in the pan and heat hime up cut Ted oil rost hime into flams.
Aiden
1.get a turkey 2. get out feders 3. hedy it in the oven 4. take it out 5. put shrawberise and booberees on it 6.chop it up 7. you are Dan!
Hayden
First. You go the store to git a tarkey. Saeceued. You wish it off. Third. You put it in the oven. fourth. You take it out and let it cool down. fiveth. Eat the turkey.
Claire
Steep 1. Put your Turkey on a mat Steep 2. pull of the fethers Steep 3. get the head of your Turkey Steep 4. and now start piling your Turkey skin Steep 5. put your Turkey on a Tray Steep 6. and put it in the Oven For 50°F Steep 7. take it out Steep 8. chop it up Steep 9. you are done
Piper
1 get the turkey. 2 put stuff in it if you wunt. 3 get in the stofe. 4 wite 1 hor 5 get the thing and get the stuf out of it. 6 let it cool of. 7 then eat it!
Collin
1 frist you pick a turkey. 2 you take out the Fat. 3 you Put This like of Powdr on. 4 you put lemen juice on it. 5 you put it in the ovoe on 50 6 your done
London
First 1. Let the turkey thaw out. Second 2. Put the turkey on a cooking tray. Third 3. Stuff it with what you like. + season it Forth 4. Cook it for in a oven a hour. After 30 mins check on it Fith 5. After it’s done take it out of the oven and season it again. Last 6. Eat! P.S. Look for the wish bone
Joshua
From Becky Ackerman’s third grade class at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School:
First you buy a turkey from the store. Then, you thaw the turkey. Then you clean it and season it and you put it in the oven at 350. Baste the turkey periodically. When turkey is out of the oven you carve it up.
Gabriella Kanieski
First you put salt and take out the Guts! Then you put it in the oven for 2 hours. Finally you eat it.
Aubrey Anthony
From Elizabeth Whitaker’s kindergarten class at Fort Mill Elementary School:
We get it out of the refrigerator, and then we put it in the oven so it gets nice and warm so we don’t have to eat cold food. Then, we put it in the refrigerator again to cool it down a little. Feel it and if it’s still hot, put it back in. Take it out and touch it again, and if it’s just right, we eat it.
Aria
We get a turkey from somewhere at the woods. Then we cook it with a grill. We put sugar and some zucchini on it. Cook it for 2 minutes and then eat it.
Austin
We get a turkey from the farm. You kill it and then wash it. Then you cook it on the grill for 5 minutes. Put salt on it and then eat it at Thanksgiving.
Avery
You get a turkey from the farmer. Put some sauce on it. Put it in the oven for 2 minutes. Take it out and eat it.
Ayden
First you get a turkey from the store. Then you put tomatoes on it and cucumbers too. Put sauce on it. Put some ketchup on it. Then put it in the oven for 3 minutes. Eat it!
Benjamin
Get a turkey from a farm. Cut it up and put mustard on it. Then roast it over the campfire for maybe 10 hours. Take it off the fire and eat it.
Carson
You need to get a turkey from the woods. Take care of it for a little bit. Then my dad will put it the oven. And then we’ll make turkey pie.
Chasity
Get the turkey from a turkey barn where people keep a lot of turkeys. Cut all all the yucky stuff out, and then put salt on it. Then you cook in the oven on a plate for 7 hours until all the people come to eat it. Then, put broccoli on it!
Cooper
Get a turkey from the grocery store. Rip the legs off and then put some kind of sauce on it. Put some mashed potatoes on it, and put in a big bowl and cook it for 10 minutes. You go to somebody else’s house if you don’t have enough money and spend Thanksgiving there.
Daegan
You get your turkey from the store. Then you go home and if you want salsa on it, you put it on there before you cook it. Then you put in the oven so you can heat it up. Then when it’s done, cut it in half and take the bad stuff out and take the bones out. And then you eat it.
Ethan
Get a turkey from the farm. Kill it and then put salt on it. Then put it in the oven for 2 hours. Then take it out of the oven and cut it up. Then you eat it.
Gabriella
You need to get a turkey from the farm. You take it and then you wash it. Then it lays eggs. You wash the eggs and cook them. Then put the turkey on a big pan and you put sauce on it. Then you have to taste it to see if it’s good and cook it until it gets warm. Then everybody has to eat some with a fork.
Kaiden
Go get a turkey from the restaurant. Put some butter on it to make it sweet, and then you turn the stove on and put in the pan and cook it. Then when it’s done after probably 20 minutes, you cut it and eat it!
Katalyna
You have to get the turkey from Walmart. Then you have to cut it up and put water on it. You need to put pumpkin seeds on top and some carrots.
Put it in the oven for 60 hours and then take it out of the oven and then eat it.
Kenzie
You get the turkey from the woods and you have to shoot it. Then you put onions on top and some pickles on top. Then you put some mustard on it. Put in the microwave for 35 seconds because I like it really hot. Get it out and then eat it!
Luke
You need to get a turkey from the farm. Take the feathers off and then put the turkey in the oven. Put salt on it and then eat it.
Michael
Get a turkey from the farm. Kill it. Put some salt on it and then put it in the oven. Cook it probably for like 2 minutes. Then you put it on a big, big plate, and then you put some carrots around it and some lettuce around it and some tomatoes around it. And that’s how you make it.
Mitch
Plant some seeds and then water it. The turkey will come up from the dirt. Pick up the turkey up and get out your pots and pans. Put the turkey in the oven. Put salt on it. Cook it for 2 minutes and then you’re gonna celebrate.
Nathan
Get a turkey from the forest. We take it back home and take off the feathers. We will cook it, then we start to wash it. Put chicken on it… that’s one of my favorites. We cut it and then we will eat it.
Raghu
You get a turkey from a farm. We take it home to cook it. We need to decorate it first, like candy corns, like candy and mints. Then, you put him in the oven to cook him. Cook him for maybe like 30 minutes… I think that will be great… not too hot. We decorate for a Thanksgiving party. I like Thanksgiving parties… they’re my favorite. Then you welcome everybody to your house to eat the turkey.
Samantha
We get the turkey in the kitchen. You put it in the refrigerator. Put soap on it to get it clean. Then you put it in the oven. Cook it for 2 hours. Put slaw on top of it. Then eat it.
Shamont
You get a turkey from the store. Put some salt on it. Then cook it up in the oven for 5 minutes. Then you eat it.”
Trevor
From Erica McMillan’s kindergarten class at Gold Hill Elementary School
First we go to the farm. Second you put it in the oven. Third you bake it. Fourth you eat it!!!!!!
Jiya Guntuboyina
1 go to the hrs tetr. 2 go Hom. 3 cook it in the ovin for 5 minuts. 5 et the turkey.
Maddy Camhi
First u cil A chikin. Second you het it up for 3 minits. Third you cut it up. Fourth you et it with your famile.
Bennett Guillory
First go to the store. Second walk to the car. Third go in your hos. Fourth put it in the uvin. Fifth set the uvin for one thosand decrees. Sixth eat it.
Joshua Grimshaw
First you go to hunt. Second you go to wallmarte. Third you go to buy form the store. Fourth you cut it up. Fifth you eat everything on your plate and get dessert.
Brooks Wilson
First go the soopr markit. Second put in the uvin. Third put a tinsey bit of salt. Foruth eat a little.
Curtis Nett
First you go the market. Second you cook it in the oven for ten minits. Third take it out. Fourth put in on a plat. Fifth eat it.
Ayushman Paul
First Go to Wollmrt. Second put in in the mulkrwav. Third tak it out. Fourth invit your freds and famule.
Molly McCloskey
From Kelly Elkins’ first grade class at Tega Cay Elementary School:
First, you hunt a turkey and pick the fethers. Next, you take the stuff out of the body. Last, you put it in the oven for maybe 30 min’s.
Caleb
First, you ned to git a turkey fum the story and wosh it wif sop. Next, you put satt and pepper Then git a pan and put in the uvin Last, git a nif and cut it.
Claire
First, go to the stor and get a turkey. Next, you wosh it in the sink. Get a pan to cok it. Last, you et it.
Lorelai
First, you hunt a turkey then wash it with water. Next you put anything on the turkey for thanksgiving. Last, set the timer to seven minutes when it’s done you can finaly eat it.
Greyson
First, you get the turkey and pick the fethers. Then you gut the turkey. Next you season the turkey and butter it. Last, you cook the turkey and eat it.
James
First, You get the turkey. And if you get it from a fam you Pick the fethers off. Next, You wosh it. And tack the heat and the lugs out. then put the season and pepper and solt. Last, You put the turkey the oven. Put the ges on 55. then wait. When it is done you tack it out and cut it with a knife
Quinn
First, you go to the stor and get a turkey. Next, you woch the turkey. Last, you put the turkey in the uvin.
TJ
First, you haft to find your turkey and wash it. Next, you haft to take the heart and lungs out and put some seasoning on it if you wont it. Last, you haft to cook it and cut it so you can eat it.
Tenley
First, you buy a turkey at the stor. Then you wosh it. Next, you put it in a pan. Then you set a timr for 25 minis. Last, aftr 25 minis you take the turkey out of the oven. Then you cut it and eat it.
Elaina
First, you hunt a turkey. Next, Take the gut aut and pick the fathere and take the art aut Last, In guo the turkey
Gavin
First, you Buy a turkey Next, go to wash youer turkey a put some pepper and salt Last, put some sensing and some butter and put it in the oven
Srrinithi
First, to get a turkey then to cut et then to get budr Next, to pet en uven then to et it but bfr you it et you havto wat fr thexgving
Hailey
First, you hunt the turkey. Next, you get the gut ouw and the hraut ouw. Last, you put the turkey in the uvin then you tak it ouw then eat it.
Eli
First, Get your Turkey from the groshweystor. And wash the turkey. Next, Poot pepper and salt on your turkey. Last, Poot your turkey in the oven. Get a knife and cut your turkey
Sophie
First, you buy a turkey from a store and then you wash it. Next, you put the turkey in a pan then you can put on salt, pepper, and butter. Last, now you put it in the oven set the clock to 10 minuts then you take it out of the oven then you cut it with a knife.
Amelia
First, get a terkey. Next, you clen it. Last, get a pan and ckook it.
Brianna
First, you pic a turkey you was it Next, you get the hrt at and the lukig if you hunt it you do pik the fethrs Last you set the mikfourwav take it at in then you et the turkey.
Zoey
From Amanda Rider’s second grade class at Tega Cay Elementary School:
how to make a turkey. You buy it and put it in the oven for 396°F. You take it awt and givit to your mother and your mother will say thank you and your mother will put it on the table.
Kennedy Pasquale
First take the raper off the turkey. Next put olive oil on the whole turkey. Then put it in the oven for 30 degrease °F for 12 minutes. After that you take it out and cut it. Last give it to your Grandma.
Maddie Dupuis
First you tar off the paper. Next you put the suger on the turkey. After you put it in the oven for 70 minuts. Finally you give it to your dad.
Aleksander Morales
First you get a turkey. Second put the turkey in the oven. Third wate a cupola minets. After take it out of the oven. Finally you can eat it and have a good thanksgiving.
Max Champion
First get a Turkey. Then go to your oven and put it in the oven and cook it forty-two dugreys. Then take it out and let it cole for a little. Finally cut it in to little peses. Then give it to evreyone.
Ozzi Kinkopf
First you buy the Turkey from a store. Second thar mite be a raper on the Turkey. After you unrap the paper you put it in the oven on 5,000°F. Next win it is done you get the Turkey out of the oven and eat the Turkey. Galble galble galble.
Max Dunlap
To cook a turkey you nid to put it on 20°F. You can get a turkey at a store or hunt one if you want. You can stuf the turkey. They mite srev it at a reshtront.
Jamison Best
First, buy a turkey from the super marckit. Next take out the insides. then, sesen it and put it in the oven four 88°F. Finally, take it out and injoy!
Madelyn Nelson
First you go in the foreours with you’l gun and shoot a turkey. Second you go home and put it in the oven for 1,000026°F and for 263 minis. Next when you take it out and cut it open you need to take the bons out. Then you invit your frens and Family. Finally you eat it. Last you say yesssssssss.
Nate Sholl
First you get the turkey. Next you put the stuf that makes stuf taste good intil it is full of that stuf. Then you biol the Turkey for 3-5 minits. Then you put it on a plate. Finally you cut the turkey and eat it.
Luke Stone
First you get a turkey. Second you put seesning on it. After you put your hands in it. Next put the turkey in the oven and Turn it to 80°F. Then we put it on a plate and Last we eat it.
Kendall Dodd
First you get a TuRkey and then you take The wrapper off and Then you put The Turkey in the oven for 2:00°F and you Take it owt and you cut it and then you put it on a plat.
Cal Swan
Step one buy a turkey. Step two put the turkey on the oven then set the heat to 80°F.Step three put the oils and spices that you want on it when you take it out of the oven. finally set it on the dinnertable then eat it golble golble golble.
Tyler Logan
1st you get a turkey. Then you take the raper off the turkey. After that you set the °F about 200 degrease. When your done with that you put the turkey in the oven for about 45 minutes. When you think your turkey is done cooking you take it out. Then cut your turkey. After put your turkey on a plate. Then take some turkey and eat it.
Bella Corbi
First, Get a turkey from heris teeter. Second, Put stuff on the turkey. Third, put tin foyl on your turkey. Forth, put your turkey in the oven. Fith, make shore you put the oven up to 12°F. Sixth, keep it in the oven for half an hour. Seventh, take it out and put it in the table. Eighth, cut all the bones out.
Olivia Martin
Too make a turkey you need too cut it and you need too put it on the oven. then you need too put it on a tepchr like 51°F.
Sophia Escudero
First you get the Turkey. next pelle of the raping then you can put sousis or spisis on it. after that you cooke it for sixteen °F. last pull it out of the ovine.
Alex Dennis
First unwrap the Turkey then put it in the hot water to get the ice out of the turkey next put pepper and salt on you turkey then put it in the oven for 20 to agrees. then take it from the oven and share it to your family and your frends and enjoy your turkey.
Smriti Kirubakaran
First get a Turkey from the Super Market. Then cook the Turkey in your oven. Cook it to 3-5 minutes. Take the Turkey and pull it out of the oven. Last eat it on Thanksgiving.
Nelly Schmid
From Claire Honeycutt’s first grade class at Tega Cay Elementary School:
First, we get the stuf ot. Next, we miks it up with a mikser. Last, we eat thanks given dinr at gramas.
Mollea Brooke
First, I got my turkey at the stor. Next, I cook it in the oven for 9:Hawers. Last, I eat it whit my famly.
Rebecca
First, I kill it an go home. Next, I cook it and clen the guts. Last, I get the turkey an put it on a big plate an eat it.
Atticus
First, I got my gon. Sen I go to my bacyrd. Next, I got my trcke in my hom. Last, I ate my trce. It was goo.
Nico
First, I kill it and I got a big plate and I put a nife in it. Next, I set the table and I got sum hem abd it set it up. Last, I got it rede for it to be cook and I ate it.
Aleah
First, I get it at target. Then I cook it for eght ours. Next, drive to Cincinnati and I make it 30 minites erlee. Last, all of us eat it. And then we come home.
Sebastian
First, we ketch it and cook it and then take it out. Next, we cook stuffing and ham. Last, we take out and get big plates and eat it.
Jordyn
First, we killed a turkey. Then we went home. We put it on a big plate. Next, we put some salt on it. Last, we put it in the oven. Then we aet it.
Addie S.
First, we got in the car. Next, we got to Heast Teater. Last, we got the tirkey.
Nora O.
First, you kill a Turkey and bring it home. Next, you cook it and you put it on a big plate. And cut it with a nife. Last, you can eat it. Was it good?
Nora M.
First, you can stab it with a nif. Next, you can find it sum wair in the woods. Last, we eat it with my hol family and me.
Paxton
First, I got a trcee from the storr. Next, I cook it in the oven. Last, I eat it.
Aidan
First, chop it in half and take out the bones. Then cut the head off. Next, fillit in with stuffing and put salt on it. Then cook it. Last, eat it!
Luke
First, we went to the forst we found it the we kill it. Next, we tok it to the shop then we tok it home. Last, we cook it for 3 owrs we tak it to the table.
Saharsh
First, we go to the store and get a big turkey. Next, we put it in the oven and it in there for 50 minits. Last, we put the topings on the turkey and eat the turkey.
Addy Y.
First, I got the baible redy and the forks and plates on the taible. Next, I got the terky. I get the Etallian sauce out. Then I cook it. Last, me and my famly eats the terkey.
Layla
First, I cil the trec. En I cuk it. Next, I wok hom win I got home I cuk the trec. Last, I eat the tret wif my famle. It tast gud.
Johanna
First, I foned a turkey and killed it. Next, I put it in my truck and brang it home. Last, I unladed my truk and brang it insid and had thankgiving binnre.
Landon
First, get a turkey at a stor. Next, stuf it with stuffing. Last, spurinkl it with salt and peper.
Serena Grace
First, we got a gun. Then I siot the thre. Next, I tuc the thre. Last, I clen it out.
JT
First, I went to hunt a turkey. Next, we cut the turkey for everone. Everone gets a pecs. Last, we are done and get to play with toys.
Paige
First, I go to Harris Teeter then go to the freesing ile. Next, I go home and set the oven to 480 dugrees. Last, I get it out of the oven then eat it. Then play intel 8:00.
Cooper
From Brooklyn Springs Elementary:
How To Cook a Turkey (according to third graders):
You buy the turkey then you put the flour in the turkey bag then you close the bag then you put the oven on for 4 hours.
Jatasia Southers BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
1.you buy it
2.take the inside out
3.cook it for 30 minutes
4.put on vegtables or/and vegtables juice
5.and injoy
Mabelyn Campos Perez BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
You have to let it defrost
You have to season it
Then you cook it
Now you eat it
Breonna Pickett BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
I put it in the oven on thanksgiving I cook it in a pan with foil under it we put it on 8ms until we take it out.
Josiah Waring BSES Miss Doughty 3rd Grade
I buy the turkey then i
Put it in the uvin it
Cooked for an hour then she took
It out and cut the turkey
Damontay Lowery BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
Buy it at the store.take the insides
Out of it because for you don’t want to eat the insides
Then you cook it my mom gives us barbeq sause
On it sometimes you cook it for hour
Then you put it on the table then eat it
Nathan Steele BSES Miss Doughty 3rd Grade
You get the turkey and clean it and you pick the feathers off
You put it the oven and put on a frying pan let it cook
For 10 minutes and take it out.
Allen Thompson BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
First you clean it off and then cut the feathers off and then put it in the oven for 2 hours and you get it out and put sizin salt on it and let it sit and it is time to eat yum yum. You good!
JaAliyah Culp BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
I put it in the oven then I wait 47 min for it but it be on a plate then we wait a little for all the people that are coming.
Zy’Morrion Hayden BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
My dad cooks the food and then we eat it. Justin Miner BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
First you buy the turkey. Then you get a pan put the turkey in the pot. I think you put it in the oven. It takes like one hour. When it is doen to make sure it’s all the way done stick a knife in it. If it’s all the way done pour glaze on it.
Zy’Quarious Clinton BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
First we buy it from WalMart then we take it out of the paper. Then we put it in the pot. Then we put it in the oven and we put it on 60 min. and then we take it out. And then we put saws and then we ate it with my family.
Alycia Benson BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
Go and get the turkey from the store and wash the turkey then season the turkey put salt and pepper on the turkey then put the turkey in a silver pan then put it in the oven and it will be done
Promise Richardson BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
First we hunt for a turkey. Then we cut it out. Then we take the chicken out. Then we clean it. Then we put it in the oven and cook it for 30 min. then we put it on a plate and put vegetables around it.
Genesis Munguia BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
I get my turkey from WalMart then when I get home I bake my turkey in a pan it takes forever to bake I put gravey on my turkey when it is done I like my turkey just the way it is my turkey is so good.
Ny’Riyah Francis BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
You go buy a turkey. You take a knive and cut all of the feathers off and wash it and put it in the oven and when you take it out you put sisening on it and cut it in to pices and eat it all.
Lindsey Foss BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grade
You butter it and salt and peper it. You stuf it with different kinds of dry or fresh vegetables and you stik a internal timer in it. Put it in the biggest pan stik it in the oven for 24 hours and 2 mins wen you get it out bracke the meat off the bone and put more salt and peper.
Kaylee Brazell BSES Miss Doughty 3rd grad
Comments