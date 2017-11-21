Fort Mill Times

This week in Fort Mill history: In 1977, The Grandstand opens at 120 Main Street

By Chip Heemsoth

November 21, 2017 04:29 PM

1997

▪ The old Flint Hill schoolhouse, Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill, was ready for visitors after a three-year restoration project.

▪ Nancy Chapman was named as the new editor/publisher of the Fort Mill Times. Chapman came to Fort Mill from Virginia Beach, Va.

▪ Fort Mill High School defensive end Adam Mosher was named to the North squad for the upcoming North/South All-Star football game in Myrtle Beach.

▪ Carolina Holdings Development Company planned on building an $11 million travel center at the intersection of Highway 21 and I-77.

1977

▪ Fort Mill’s Main Street was soon to have its first restaurant in many years. Mr. and Mrs. James D. Jones planned to open The Grandstand at 120 Main Street.

▪ A community-wide Thanksgiving Service was held at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church. The service was led by the Rev. Robert L. Sumner of the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene.

▪ Movies playing in Rock Hill included “Star Wars,” held over for the fourth week, at the Pix and “Starship Invasions” and “Autopsy” at the Cinema.

▪ A number of homes in the Fort Mill area were being repaired and readied for cold weather by the “weatherization project” of Carolina Community Actions.

1957

▪ Boy Scout Troop 108, St. John’s Methodist Church, traveled to Columbia for the North Carolina State-South Carolina football game.

▪ Fred N. Mack, Fort Mill farmer and consulting forester, was chosen as Young Farmer of the Year of South Carolina District Two.

1937

▪ The stock of goods and fixtures of the Mills Mercantile Co. of Fort Mill were sold at auction for $2,500.

▪ A team of smaller Fort Mill boys won a football game against a similar team from Great Falls by a score of 20-0.

1917

▪ Anthony Adger, one of the Paradise Community’s oldest residents, died at his home. Adger was known to be an honest and industrious man.

▪ Patterson’s Dry Goods store announced that it had broken all sales records this season, doubling any previous season.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

