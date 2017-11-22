They like big lots, so they codified. York County votes to increase size.

She likes big lots, and she cannot lie.
Her shirt said so on Monday night, and her vote followed suit as York County Council unanimously approved larger lot requirements for several residential zoning districts.
“This is a step in the right direction,” said Councilwoman Allison Love, who donned a shirt given to her as a birthday gift and stating her affection for “big lots” while voting on Monday.
“Managing growth and all that comes with it is not only a goal but a responsibility to the people in my opinion. The unanimous vote by council is encouraging.”
Council passed the last of three needed readings on larger lots, and also on extra requirements developers would have to meet to get smaller ones. Some residents spoke out during the months-long approval process, saying even larger lot requirements are needed. But they and council members agreed, even a small change is a way to start getting a handle on residential growth in hotbed areas like Lake Wylie, Fort Mill and Tega Cay.
“This is a baby step,” said Councilwoman Christi Cox, whose district includes the southern parts of the Fort Mill Township. “I’m glad that council is moving forward with this.”
Love, who represents Lake Wylie and Clover, agrees with Cox in wanting to see further steps taken to spread out new home construction a little.
“Our public workshop was a step in the right direction,” Cox said. “I think we need to do more.”
The main ordinance involves minimum lot setbacks and requirements, minimum lot sizes. It takes out a 30 percent lot size reduction for single-family developments. It adds minimum setbacks for retention walls higher than four feet. The new rules impact the most used residential building zoning districts.
Minimum lots increase to 8,500 or 12,000 square feet, depending on zoning district.
The separate ordinance requires to the county planning commission to approve reduced lot sizes for projects with five or more lots when the project includes a 100-foot buffers, meet or bring roads up to acceptable level of service standards post-development, fall within the county urban services boundary, tap into public water and sewer and have curb and gutter for all internal streets.
The change also can’t change the maximum density allowed by the zoning district.
Patio home subdivisions also have to have a homeowner association to take care of maintaining exterior structures, yards and common areas.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
