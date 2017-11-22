Annexation on the agenda for Van Wyck’s first town council meeting Monday

The Van Wyck Presbyterian Church fellowship hall overflowed Saturday evening as approximately 90 community residents met the members of the newly formed Van Wyck Town Council.
Set up as an inaugural town council introduction and barbecue dinner ahead of the first council meeting set for Nov. 27, the gathering invited residents, of both the incorporated area and the unincorporated, to witness the swearing in of the new council members. Residents had the chance to ask questions about the council’s proposed annexation.
Mayor Sean Corcoran said although there wasn’t a precise count, at least half of those who attended the gathering were interested in signing the annexation petitions.
So far, owners of more than 180 parcels in the unincorporated area of the Van Wyck community have either signed petitions to annex or provided a written intent to annex.
Corcoran said the town is focusing on annexations using the 100 percent freeholder petition and ordinance method.
“This method enables landowners within a given area contiguous to the town limits to petition the town for annexation and have their land annexed in upon passage of an ordinance by the town council,” he said. “As long as 100 percent of the landowners in the area sign the petition, and the town accepts, the only formality required is the passage of an ordinance.”
Using this method, Corcoran said, the town can accomplish an annexation in as little as a week.
Council members are working on annexations of properties within the areas immediately adjacent to the town limits. Ideally, they would like to see the town limits initially extend to the borders of the Van Wyck fire district, Corcoran said.
Although there are other means for annexation that can be used to prevent “doughnut holes” or islands of unincorporated properties within the borders of the town, Corcoran said, at this time, council is only working towards voluntary annexations.
The original incorporated area approved by the South Carolina legislature was limited to a fairly small area due to statutory requirements for population density – this left a large number of the town’s residents outside of the town.
“We feel that Van Wyck should include as many of our neighbors who identify as residents of the town as we can accomplish using annexation,” Corcoran said. “Our small size and limited resources hinder our ability to provide benefits and town services to the residents. By expanding the town's footprint, we increase the town's funding and resources.”
A special meeting of Van Wyck Town Council is planned for 7 p.m. Monday at the Van Wyck Community Center.
Stephanie Jadrnicek: stephaniej123@gmail.com
