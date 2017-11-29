Fort Mill Times

Four Fort Mill restaurant owners woke up to damaged storefronts

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

November 29, 2017 12:39 PM

FORT MILL

Several Fort Mill eateries were broken into earlier this week, according to Fort Mill police reports.

At 2:55 a.m. Nov. 27, officers were dispatched to Danny’s Pizza on North Dobys Bridge Road. They arrived to find the front door glass shattered. The officers also found the door to neighboring restaurant Wing King was broken.

At 3:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Papa John’s on Mercantile Place. The restaurant door was broken but no one was in the building. At 3:15 a.m., an officer found the back door window broken at nearby Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries. That restaurant, also on Mercantile, had a cash register on the floor and broken, a safe kicked and its handle bent.

Some evidence was recovered from the scenes.

No arrests have been made. Police reports don’t specify whether the North Dobys Bridge Road and Mercantile Place incidents are related.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

