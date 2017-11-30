Indian Land family ‘overwhelmed’ by support after son hits tree with bicycle and dies

A 14-year-old Indian Land boy has died from injuries suffered after he struck a tree with his bike, leading to an outpouring of support for the family that had lived only eight days in the neighborhood.
The accident happened Nov. 19 and Garrett Howison died Nov. 21, while being treated at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, according to his obituary.
He sustained head injuries in the accident, which happened around 11 a.m. Nov. 19 in the Ridgehaven Road area, reported the Lancaster News. The teen was reportedly riding his bike on the sidewalk and went down a steep embankment, hitting a tree.
An incident report says Garrett was found by emergency responders found him lying flat on his back at the bottom of a hill, lying by a tree. He was not breathing and without a pulse, the report says. He was airlifted from the scene to a hospital, the report says.
Garrett was the son of Jason and Angie Howison, who moved from Ohio to the Walnut Creek area of Lancaster County earlier this summer, according to his obituary.
In an online post, the couple said they were overwhelmed by support from their new neighbors in the Walnut Creek and BridgeMill communities. That outpouring began with a GoFundMe account that surpassed its $5,000 goal in eight days by raising more than $21,000.
“We had been out of temporary housing and permanently in our new house for eight days when we experienced this unimaginable and horrific accident. We spent the next 4 days at the hospital praying, crying, and trying to understand how this could possibly happen. As the reality of the situation unfolded we found ourselves wondering how we could possibly go back into the house,” said the family’s post.
“Upon the dreaded return to the Walnut Creek development we were both shocked and overwhelmed by the signs of love from this community. This community took it upon themselves to create this Gofundme page, food, countless messages, cards, and what feels like a sea blue ribbons supporting and honoring our beloved Garrett. It has provided comfort during this tragedy that...cannot be quantified by words.”
The family says they also found solace in the fact that their son “will continue to profoundly impact people’s lives through organ donations made on Thanksgiving: When our family was grieving and trying to find a way to just live to the next minute, there were three other families getting calls that a donor (Garrett) was found and to rush to the hospital for a life-changing procedure. We don’t know how these procedures went, but have learned one of the recipients is a 15-year-old child that will hopefully accept Garrett’s gift and go on to live a long and happy life.”
The family intends to bury the teen Friday in Xenia, Ohio, where he lived all but three months of his life. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
