This week in Fort Mill history: In 1977, TV star Richard Egan performed in Pineville

1997
▪ The countywide referendum on an extra penny sales tax to pay for various York County road projects passed by an 8,499-8,277 margin.
▪ Recently elected officers of the Fort Mill Fire Department included Henry Bryant, assistant chief; Wayne Hunter, captain; Tom Lanum and Hiram Shannon, lieutenants. Ken Kerber the department’s chief.
▪ Indian Land High School senior Jessica Patterson was named Miss Warrior in a pageant held at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
▪ Squeaks News and Video, 138 Massey Street, Fort Mill, opened a new game room offering the “Best Hot Dogs in Town.”
1977
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church began a ministry for the deaf, the first service of its kind in Fort Mill, with Miss Carolyn Patterson serving as interpreter.
▪ Seventeen streets in Fort Mill, totaling more than two miles, were scheduled to be resurfaced in the coming months.
▪ Peggy J. Marlow, formerly of Fort Mill, was promoted to staff sergeant in the United States Air Force. Sgt. Marlow was assigned to Kelly AFB, San Antonio, Texas.
▪ Richard Egan, famed movie and TV actor, was appearing nightly in the comedy “Hanky Panky” at the Pineville Dinner Theatre.
1957
▪ Movies at the Center included “Jet Pilot” with John Wayne, “Jailhouse Rock” with Elvis Presley, Walt Disney’s “Bambi,” “Reform School Girl,” “Operation Mad Ball” and “Jamboree” with Fats Domino.
▪ Ann Close was championship flight winner in the Fort Mill Golf Tournament for Ladies. Elizabeth Grimball was runner-up.
1937
▪ More than 124 delegates were present for the annual meeting of Fifth District Parent-Teacher Association held in the Fort Mill High School auditorium.
▪ The Fort Mill High School football team won a game on the local grounds defeating the Sharon School team 20-7.
1917
▪ Owing to the scarcity of coal and difficulty in securing it, night work was suspended at Fort Mill Manufacturing Company’s Mill No. 1.
▪ A.L. Parks was elected Master of Catawba Lodge NO. 56, A.F.M. Dr. J. B. Elliott was Senior Warden.
