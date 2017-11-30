Fort Mill Times

This week in Fort Mill history: In 1977, TV star Richard Egan performed in Pineville

By Chip Heemsoth

November 30, 2017 05:19 PM

1997

▪ The countywide referendum on an extra penny sales tax to pay for various York County road projects passed by an 8,499-8,277 margin.

▪ Recently elected officers of the Fort Mill Fire Department included Henry Bryant, assistant chief; Wayne Hunter, captain; Tom Lanum and Hiram Shannon, lieutenants. Ken Kerber the department’s chief.

▪ Indian Land High School senior Jessica Patterson was named Miss Warrior in a pageant held at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Squeaks News and Video, 138 Massey Street, Fort Mill, opened a new game room offering the “Best Hot Dogs in Town.”

1977

▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church began a ministry for the deaf, the first service of its kind in Fort Mill, with Miss Carolyn Patterson serving as interpreter.

▪ Seventeen streets in Fort Mill, totaling more than two miles, were scheduled to be resurfaced in the coming months.

▪ Peggy J. Marlow, formerly of Fort Mill, was promoted to staff sergeant in the United States Air Force. Sgt. Marlow was assigned to Kelly AFB, San Antonio, Texas.

▪ Richard Egan, famed movie and TV actor, was appearing nightly in the comedy “Hanky Panky” at the Pineville Dinner Theatre.

1957

▪ Movies at the Center included “Jet Pilot” with John Wayne, “Jailhouse Rock” with Elvis Presley, Walt Disney’s “Bambi,” “Reform School Girl,” “Operation Mad Ball” and “Jamboree” with Fats Domino.

▪ Ann Close was championship flight winner in the Fort Mill Golf Tournament for Ladies. Elizabeth Grimball was runner-up.

1937

▪ More than 124 delegates were present for the annual meeting of Fifth District Parent-Teacher Association held in the Fort Mill High School auditorium.

▪ The Fort Mill High School football team won a game on the local grounds defeating the Sharon School team 20-7.

1917

▪ Owing to the scarcity of coal and difficulty in securing it, night work was suspended at Fort Mill Manufacturing Company’s Mill No. 1.

▪ A.L. Parks was elected Master of Catawba Lodge NO. 56, A.F.M. Dr. J. B. Elliott was Senior Warden.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

    Former marine and Fort Mill police officer Gene Crump had a lighter returned to his family from a man who found it in Vietnam.

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam
Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school
Springfield Elementary students talking turkey 7:55

Springfield Elementary students talking turkey

View More Video