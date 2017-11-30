York County added money to maintain roads. How Indian Land could show how it works.

York County led the way on capital sales tax referendums to fund roads. In maintaining them, Lancaster County could return the favor.
The fourth Pennies for Progress campaign in York County was the first to include money for road maintenance, not just new roads, widenings and intersection improvements. Voters approved it Nov. 7. The anticipated $277.9 million collection during the next seven years will include $50 million to resurface 80.5 miles of roadway.
Jeff Catoe, public works director for Lancaster County, said folks on his side of the Catawba River took note of the Pennies program when starting something similar in 2014.
“We modeled a lot of it after them, because they were the first ones to have a program,” Catoe said.
Yet Lancaster County went a different route. And the results are something York County residents clamored for heading into their latest sales tax campaign — money spent to maintain roads.
“We kept ours so simple,” Catoe said. “We wanted to come right out and get some of that money on these roads for people to see.”
Of the $41.7 million referendum in 2014, Lancaster County devoted $26 million to roads. They wouldn’t widen or add mileage. The money only would go to resurfacing. The first 23 roads would come from a bonded $12 million. The other $14 million and 38 roads would be pay-as-you-go.
More than a dozen of the state and county roads included run along the panhandle. Two of them, Ralph Hood and Six Mile roads at $682,000 combined, wrap up the bonded $12 million.
“They’re pretty much finished,” Catoe said. “They’re down to shoulder dressing. We haven’t completely closed out the project, so to speak.”
That milestone means money will start going to other projects from the 2014 referendum — voters also approved public radio and library systems, along with a crime lab — before road work resumes with pay-as-you-go.
“The rest of it is on a pay-go,” Catoe said. “Those things came next after the $12 million for roads.”
He expects more than $5 million to come available for roads in July, “smack dab in the middle of paving season.” Catoe plans to have as much preliminary work done on projects before then to hit the ground running again, with pavement.
The first phase of roads averaged 1.4 miles of new pavement. The second group will average 1.1 miles. They will combine to pave more than 76 total miles.
Lancaster County had done joint projects prior to its 2014 vote. They had found grants. They had partnered with the South Carolina Transportation Department to get work done. But the 1-cent sales tax opened up its ability to maintain roads on a larger scale. By sticking to maintenance and getting pavement on the ground quickly, county leaders are hopeful the work will make its own case to voters on how well the program runs.
Then, they can look at another aspect of the growing Pennies program in York County. Now on its fourth collection cycle, with growing support at the voting booth.
“That’s what we’re hoping, that it’ll be a train,” Catoe said of continued maintenance programs. “Finish one, and here comes the next one.”
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
