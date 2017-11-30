Construction on a new Fort Mill-area fire station could wrap up soon.

The Riverview Volunteer Fire Department is heading into a new year and a new station, which should wrap up construction by mid-January.
The department’s second station will be at 141 Grant Farm Road. York County initially approved more than $1.3 million for the project. Payback will come through Riverview’s special tax district. On Nov. 20, the county approved more than $41,000 in contract changes, to add a new fire alarm system, duplex receptacle in the day room and range hood with fire extinguishing system. The project still comes in at less than $1.4 million.
The changes also add two weeks to construction, which should be complete by Jan. 16, 2018.
The department will keep its current station, and use the new one one expand service in the further reaches of its district.
In a separate decision Nov. 20, York County also approved almost $39,000 for two 3,000-gallon polypropylene wet side tanks for use by the Department of Fire Safety.
