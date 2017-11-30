Construction on the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department’s second station, underway at 141 Grant Farm Road, should wrap up by mid-January.
Construction on the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department’s second station, underway at 141 Grant Farm Road, should wrap up by mid-January. Stephanie Marks Martell Fort Mill Times file photo
Construction on the Riverview Volunteer Fire Department’s second station, underway at 141 Grant Farm Road, should wrap up by mid-January. Stephanie Marks Martell Fort Mill Times file photo

Fort Mill Times

Construction on a new Fort Mill-area fire station could wrap up soon.

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

November 30, 2017 07:58 PM

FORT MILL

The Riverview Volunteer Fire Department is heading into a new year and a new station, which should wrap up construction by mid-January.

The department’s second station will be at 141 Grant Farm Road. York County initially approved more than $1.3 million for the project. Payback will come through Riverview’s special tax district. On Nov. 20, the county approved more than $41,000 in contract changes, to add a new fire alarm system, duplex receptacle in the day room and range hood with fire extinguishing system. The project still comes in at less than $1.4 million.

The changes also add two weeks to construction, which should be complete by Jan. 16, 2018.

The department will keep its current station, and use the new one one expand service in the further reaches of its district.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a separate decision Nov. 20, York County also approved almost $39,000 for two 3,000-gallon polypropylene wet side tanks for use by the Department of Fire Safety.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

    Former marine and Fort Mill police officer Gene Crump had a lighter returned to his family from a man who found it in Vietnam.

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam 0:33

Late Fort Mill veteran has personal item returned from Vietnam
Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school 5:19

Kids are talking turkey at Tega Cay Elementary school
Springfield Elementary students talking turkey 7:55

Springfield Elementary students talking turkey

View More Video