A state group is putting money toward a Fort Mill water tower. Another, to traffic.

By John Marks

November 30, 2017 08:03 PM

FORT MILL

Fort Mill is getting some help paying for a new water tower and patrol officer.

The town recently received two grants from state agencies. One, a $500,000 contribution from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, will go toward a 1 million-gallon elevated water storage tank and 2,500 feet of 16-inch water storage line. The tank will serve the rapidly growing Kingsley area.

Town leaders budgeted $4.5 million for major public works projects in the fiscal year that began in October. They include wastewater treatment plant upgrades and the first phase of those upgrades, along with the storage tank.

“This was a statewide competitive grant and the tank will provide additional capacity for potable drinking water and fire protection,” said Dennis Pieper, town manager.

The second grant came from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. That $112,931 will pay for a traffic unit officer for the police department. The sum covers the officer’s salary, vehicle and equipment. The town can apply for future grant funding, adding two years to the safety unit program.

“Both grants will greatly benefit the citizens and businesses in Fort Mill,” Pieper said.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

