Putting off the flu vaccine? Here are 5 Flu vaccine myths debunked

Flu season in Fort Mill and the surrounding areas is officially underway, with a total of 210 cases already reported throughout the state, according to the latest update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
With the holiday season also underway, folks are searching for the best airfare to visit family, or making plans for loved ones coming in to town. That’s why it’s important to remember the most important item on your holiday checklist: the flu vaccine. Since the vaccination can take up to two weeks to build up full immunity, now is prime time for prevention.
For many, the flu vaccine is covered under some form of insurance or through Medicare Part B – and often with no out-of-pocket cost. And most health plans are required to cover the vaccine as well as number of other vaccinations.
For every vaccination administered at your local Walgreens pharmacy, Walgreens will donate the value of a lifesaving vaccine to people in developing countries as part of our Get a Shot, Give a Shot campaign with the UN Foundation, which has provided more than 20 million polio and measles vaccines.
Never miss a local story.
For those still hesitant to get the flu vaccine, consider these Top 5 Flu Vaccine Myths that have been debunked:
MYTH 1: You can get sick from the flu vaccine.
FACT: The flu vaccine isn’t manufactured with a live virus, so it cannot cause the flu. Sometimes patients may be exposed to the flu or other virus before receiving the vaccine, which can take up to two weeks to become fully effective. When someone gets sick, they mistakenly believe the vaccine was the cause. But that’s not the case. The most common side effects from the influenza vaccine are soreness, redness, or swelling at the site of the injection and, in some cases, a low-grade fever, headache or muscle-ache.
MYTH 2: The flu vaccine isn’t always effective.
FACT: Simply put, the flu vaccine is the best protection you can get. The vaccine stimulates the body’s immune system to make antibodies, which can recognize and attack that specific strain of virus inside the body. The vaccine greatly reduces the chances of contracting the virus and, if contracted, may make the symptoms milder. It’s important to note that most flu vaccinations protect against strains that are respiratory in nature, not gastrointestinal, so if you still get the “stomach bug,” it doesn’t necessarily mean your vaccine was ineffective. Getting vaccinated may also help protect people around you who have a greater risk of serious illness, such as elderly people, patients with chronic conditions, pregnant women and young children.
MYTH 3: There’s no point in getting the flu vaccine if it’s later in the flu season.
FACT: Getting the flu vaccine, even later in the season, can still be beneficial. Oftentimes, there is a delay in the onset of the virus in different parts of the country. Last season, the SCDHEC saw peaks of the flu in late February and March. Because flu viruses are always changing—it’s important to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible.
MYTH 4: Everyone receives the same type of flu shot.
FACT: Each year, the seasonal influenza vaccine includes the strains that researchers found will be most prevalent throughout the season. This year, there is again an option for a Trivalent (3-strain) vaccine, which protects from the three most common flu strains, or the Quadrivalent (4-strain) vaccine, which includes one additional strain. There are also immune-boosting influenza vaccines for those aged 65 and above, and preservative-free versions for pregnant women or those who are allergic to mercury.
MYTH 5: Flu vaccines are only for really sick people.
FACT: Influenza certainly does not discriminate. It can cause serious complications or illness for those with chronic conditions, and healthy individuals are just as likely to catch the flu virus. Some people never show any signs of flu symptoms and may act as carriers of the virus, infecting their loved ones. In short, prevention is always better than cure; the best defense against the flu is to get an annual flu vaccine.
Lindsey Lang is a pharmacist at Walgreens in Fort Mill
Comments