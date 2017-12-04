Santa comes to town as Fort Mill holds annual parade
Downtown Fort Mill came alive Saturday morning as the town's annual Christmas parade made its way from Tom Hall Street, down Main and to North White Street. Hundreds of residents turned out to cheer on the marchers.
By Jeff SochkoSpecial to the Fort Mill Times
