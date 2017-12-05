This week in Fort Mill History: In 1997, the construction of Baxter would soon begin

1997
▪ The Close family announced that construction of its Baxter neighborhood would begin in about a month. The number of villages planned for the township was reduced from six to four.
▪ The return of two former Tega Cay Police Department employees showed evidence that the retirement of Chief Joe Gebbia was improving the morale of the department.
▪ Indian Land High School senior Jessica Patterson, pitcher and fifth year All-State selection, signed to play softball for Augusta State University.
▪ Fort Mill High School teacher Ruth Wasserman was named Outstanding Chemistry Teacher of the Year by the Piedmont Region of the American Chemical Society.
1977
▪ Fort Mill Chief of Police Robert Kimbrell announced that a 23-year-old man had been arrested and charged in the bottle throwing incident that took the left eye of Patrolman Gene Crump.
▪ Ann Catherine Bradford, a political science major from Fort Mill and senior at Winthrop University, was listed in the 1977-78 “Who’s Who in American Universities and Colleges.”
▪ Debra Osborne, former Fort Mill High School basketball standout, was playing for North Greenville Junior College in Tigerville.
▪ The Riverview Elementary School PTO sold charcoal grilled hamburgers for 75 cents, hot dogs for 50 cents and drinks for 25 cents as a fund raiser for the school.
1957
▪ Fort Mill swept a basketball double header from the Indian Land Warriors. The Yellow Jackets won 57-39 and the Jackettes were victorious by 29-26 margin. Fort Mill coaches Jim Shannon and Miss Helen Cook coached their first games for Fort Mill.
▪ The York County Natural Gas Authority opened an office at 118 Main Street, Fort Mill, in the building formerly occupied by Bailes and Crouch Jewelers.
1937
▪ A movement, sponsored by the local Lions Club, was under way in Fort Mill to collect funds to string Christmas Lights on Main Street.
▪ Members of the Junior Class at Fort Mill High School had been busy practicing for a play that would be given on Dec. 10.
1917
▪ The store building owned by W. B. Meacham at 32 Trade Street was being re-fitted and would be occupied by B. M. Lee’s dry goods business.
▪ Professor R. L. Coe resigned from the local high school and joined the Aviation Corps of the U.S. Army.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
