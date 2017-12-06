The Fort Mill High School Dance Team performs during their annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser. This year’s even is Saturday morning.
Fort Mill Times

Fort Mill High dance team invites you to have breakfast with Santa

Staff report

December 06, 2017 04:45 PM

Celebrate the Holiday Season at the Fort Mill High School Dance Team’s annual Breakfast With Santa Saturday at the school. This festive event is sure to bring holiday magic to life for the entire family.

Enjoy a decadent pancake breakfast alongside Santa himself and follow it up with special photo opportunities with the big guy. Then sit back and enjoy the show as the Fort Mill High School Dance Team performs a special holiday program that will leave you in awe. Vendors, crafts, and holiday cheer will round out the morning.

There are 8:30 and 10 a.m. seating options. All proceeds from the event will help fund the Dance Team’s on a fine arts educational field trip to New York City. For tickets, visit bit.ly/FMHSBreakfastWithSanta.

