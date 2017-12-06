A Fort Mill veteran needed a new roof. They had a program for him.

A Fort Mill veteran got a new roof Wednesday, as part of a nationwide program serving folks who served their nation.
“As a former Marine myself, I’m personally honored that we’re able to partner with Owens Corning and Habitat for Humanity to relieve a big stress for Emanuel,” said Jon Sabo, Owner of RoofRoof of Charlotte. “One of our core values has always been to give back to the communities we serve, and we jumped at the opportunity to be able to give back to someone right in our own backyard.”
Owens Corning Platinum Contractors worked with Habitat for Humanity to provide new roofs to veterans in need. Emanuel Barrett, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, received his Wednesday as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project. This nationwide effort is a way to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.
Owens Corning Roofing and its network of independent Platinum Contractors, along with support from the Owens Corning Foundation, are donating roofing materials and labor to replace roofing shingles on the homes of military veterans and their families throughout the country. Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of York County, Emanuel Barrett was selected and approved as the recipient for the roof replacement.
During Emanuel’s military service, he received several commendations, including an ARCOM medal for his commendable service.
“Emanuel is a great example of someone who has given so much for all of us and we’re proud we can now give back to him,” said Tim Veeck, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of York County.
“Having a safe and sound place to call home goes much deeper than providing shelter — the notion of home breathes hope and stability and through our partnership with Owens Corning we stand as a united community with the power to do so much good.”
For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, visit RoofDeploymentProject.com.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
