With the cost of tuition soaring, a new opportunity established for Fort Mill students

The Miller Realty Group and the Miller Family recently announced the establishment of the Growing Children Scholarship, a scholarship managed in partnership with the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools.
The $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a deserving candidate from both Nation Ford and Fort Mill high schools to allow a graduating senior from each school the opportunity to continue their studies in the field of education.
“As a family and as residents of the Fort Mill community, and as the Miller Realty Group, we are proud and honored to present the Growing Children Scholarship in memory of my mom, Susana Zubieta,” Carmen Miller said.
“Her spirit of giving and passion for teaching was evident in all that she did. I know she would be incredibly humbled to be a small part of a young person's journey to becoming an educator. I am personally grateful to our community for providing my team and I the opportunity to serve, without the support that the Miller Realty Group has received this would not be possible.”
Eligibility information and applications are available on the Foundation for Fort Mill Schools website at ffms.org.
The Foundation for Fort Mill Schools is a nonprofit organization established in 2003 to promote academic excellence in the Fort Mill School District through direct financial support of innovative classroom projects, professional development, technology for the classroom, arts in education, scholarships for graduating seniors, and free school supplies for students in need. For more information on scholarship opportunities, contact Brynne Fisher at scholarships@ffms.org.
