Apartments, hotel, prime property rezoning. All possible for Lake Wylie and Fort Mill

Colder weather isn’t slowing down development talks in Lake Wylie and Fort Mill, which again include both commercial and residential growth. Here’s what may be coming:
▪ A rezoning is in discussion for a large, prime piece of property in Lake Wylie. The almost 69-acre site at S.C. 557 and Riddle Mill Road is owned by KMB Family Limited Partnership. It runs up against Crowders Creek, upstream of the larger Lake Wylie cove of the same name. KMB bought the land in 2005 for $2.55 million.
Two years ago, the property was part of a 304-acre rezoning request from Shea Homes. The request was on an April planning commission agenda, but prior to the hearing, the property owner asked that it be deferred.
The current plan doesn’t specify what type of use the new zoning would allow.
▪ A new apartment complex could be coming to Lake Wylie. County planners have met with property owners of three parcels totaling almost 16 acres, between Crowders Creek and Five Points. The properties sit right across the highway from Lake Wylie Christian Assembly.
The properties were sold Nov. 12, 2015 for $1.41 million. A company called Charlotte Highway SC Development is listed as the owner. The site backs up to the Tullamore subdivision.
▪ A new hotel could be coming to the Isom Road area of Fort Mill. Two sites combining for less than three acres have a home and woods on them now. The site is just east of the Pleasant and Coltharp roads intersection. The hotel would have 106 rooms. A $13,000 contribution by the developer would be required for a future traffic signal at Pleasant and Coltharp.
The larger project also includes a 5,600-square-foot sit down restaurant. The new uses would add almost 1,200 daily vehicle trips. The project is near a planned grocery store site, too. The property needs to be rezoned.
▪ A new single-family home subdivision could be coming to Merritt Road, just off of Springfield Parkway near Fort Mill. The site is 33 acres and is a longtime holding of the Merritt family. County records show the land and a building on it are valued at $260,000. The property completely surrounds two smaller, residential parcels.
The plan would involve a rezoning.
▪ The Towns at Grant Farm is a 19-unit townhome development on a little more than two acres in the Fort Mill area. The site, on Grant Farm Drive behind Advance Auto, will have lots of 1,000 to almost 1,200 square feet, between 16 and 22 feet wide. Roads there will be private.
▪ A new retail center could come to Village Harbor Drive in Lake Wylie. Owners met to discuss permitting with county planners. The two-acre site belongs to Cambra Holdings. It has a vacant business site on it now. The property is right beside Village Harbor Office Park, with a variety of businesses in it now.
▪ A building expansion is in discussion for 4350 Charlotte Hwy. in Lake Wylie, at the intersection of Montgomery Road. The acre lot has a building on it valued at $144,000.
▪ A tire store is in discussion at U.S. 21 and Garrison Farm Road in the Fort Mill area. Owners bought the property in May of last year for $475,000. They are working with the county on a site plan and permitting.
▪ A new storage building could be added to the 1.5-acre site at 3605 Center Circle, near Fort Mill at the North Carolina line. Commercial Food Equipment Service Association owns the property.
▪ A rezoning is in talks for 1029 Spratt St., just outside Fort Mill town limits. The property is across from Old Orchard, up against 516 acres of Kanawha Farms property.
▪ Other projects in York County include a law office on Celanese Road, garage at 745 Riverview Road and auto sales place at 998 S. Anderson Road, all in Rock Hill. A contractor office is proposed at 4805 McConnells Hwy. in McConnells.
A baseball camp is proposed on Old York Road, about halfway between York and Rock Hill.
* Editor’s note: Many of the projects listed aren’t finalized yet and may or may not happen, though all have had contact between the property owners and York County on the possibility of new or expanded land use.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
