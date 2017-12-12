Virgin Rodriguez, second from right, holds her son, Elias, 5, during a candlelight vigil at Hartford, Connecticut's Bushnell Park on Friday, December 14, 2012, to honor the students and teachers who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School in nearby Newtown earlier in the day.
Virgin Rodriguez, second from right, holds her son, Elias, 5, during a candlelight vigil at Hartford, Connecticut's Bushnell Park on Friday, December 14, 2012, to honor the students and teachers who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School in nearby Newtown earlier in the day. Michael McAndrews TNS
Virgin Rodriguez, second from right, holds her son, Elias, 5, during a candlelight vigil at Hartford, Connecticut's Bushnell Park on Friday, December 14, 2012, to honor the students and teachers who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School in nearby Newtown earlier in the day. Michael McAndrews TNS

Fort Mill Times

Opinion: Remembering Newtown: Five years later and still no action on gun control

By Tom McNichol

December 12, 2017 01:45 PM

UPDATED December 12, 2017 01:54 PM

The anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting that occurred in Newtown, Connecticut is Dec. 14. It was the first of many mass shootings that have taken place since 2012. It was by far the most horrific, and tragic, because of the age of the children that were massacred that day.

Happening 11 days before Christmas caused it to touch the lives of everyone that much more. It was impossible to grasp or feel what the parents of those children lived through.

The nation raised their voices demanding why, and how, it happened. The answers to both questions became the main feature of endless magazine and newspaper articles. The tragedy also brought to the public surface the gun control issue. It had long been a political football that somehow avoided responsible action.

We are now five years later and more mass shooting events have taken the lives of innocent people. After each occurrence there is a public outcry for gun control. What is the head count death limit before the politics of our civilized world will rebuff the influence of the NRA and take necessary action?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Newtown tragedy stirred me dramatically. I am a retired international businessman and an amateur poet. After watching the media coverage and reading the newspaper reports, I became filled with emotional sadness. It lead to my writing a poem about the event that I entered in the National Amateur Poetry Competition. It was selected and published by Eber and Wein, in the 2015 anthology “Beyond the Sea, Golden Sands.” It is the only time it has been published.

Although the poem does not elicit literary significance, its subject matter is extremely important. Every year at this time I think back to that sad day and try to imagine what those parents lived through and how it must affect their Christmas feelings every year.

Tom McNichol is a resident of Indian Land

Related stories from The Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood

    The Fort Mill High School Dance Team hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser. This year's event will help the team pay for its upcoming trip to New York.

Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood

Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood 2:30

Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood
Fort Mill veteran has roof replaced 1:06

Fort Mill veteran has roof replaced
Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service 2:39

Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service

View More Video