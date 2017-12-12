Fort Mill High Dance Team hosts Breakfast with Santa

4 year old Madison Wichman takes a bite as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
Jeff Sochko
Special to the Fort Mill Times
The Lewis family sits with Santa as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
Madison Gregory performs with the Fort Mill Dance Team as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
Rhyan Wilkins performs with the Fort Mill Dance Team as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
Lane Imler and Zoe Katz performs with the Fort Mill Dance Team as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
Chloe Templeton performs with the Fort Mill Dance Team as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
The Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
Hayden Hunter takes a bite of her breakfast as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
Jennifer Shone enjoys her breakfast as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
Dance Team members, Kristen Pittman, Savannah Walters and Natalie Decker get ready to deliver breakfast as the Fort Mill Dance Team hosts a Breakfast with Santa fundraiser Saturday at Fort Mill High School. Dec. 9, 2017
