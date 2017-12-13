Fort Mill Times

This week in Fort Mill history: In 1997, accidentally opening the wrong grave in Unity

By Chip Heemsoth

December 13, 2017 03:22 PM

1997

▪ The annual Fort Mill Christmas parade stepped off promptly at 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon to the delight of children and adults alike.

▪ The family of the late Margret F. Wright planned to file a complaint with the Town of Fort Mill for accidentally opening the wrong grave in Unity Cemetery.

▪ Jim Pendergrass recently opened Skip’s Grill on Spratt Street in hopes of giving Fort Mill residents a little more variety when eating out.

▪ Fort Mill’s Yellow Jackets swept a basketball doubleheader from the Indian Land Warriors. The boys won 63-52 and the girls won 43-40.

1977

▪ The Fort Mill High School Marching Band, winners of back-to-back State Class 2A championships, was the host band for the Shrine Bowl parade and game in Charlotte.

▪ The new Fort Mill School District Administrative Office Building on East Elliott Street was ready to be occupied.

▪ Fort Mill High School’s Future Farmers of America soil judging team won top honors in the district meet and would move on to the State meet.

▪ A freak December storm swept through Fort Mill with lightning, rain, and 50 mph winds. Some minor damage was reported throughout the area.

1957

▪ Fort Mill Police Chief Heyward F. Adkins announced that Robert F. Busbin, 31, had been hired to replace Officer Marvin Godfrey, who had recently resigned.

▪ J. Max Hinson, Fort Mill and Pineville automotive dealer, purchased Crenshaw Motor Company, Fort Mill’s Ford dealership, from Reynolds S. Crenshaw.

1937

▪ Largely as a result of Mayor Luther G. Patterson’s fundraising efforts, Christmas lights were strung on Fort Mill’s Main Street for the first time ever.

▪ For the first time in some 30-odd years, the barber shop of N. L. Carothers on Main Street, Fort Mill, was closed due to Mr. Carothers falling ill.

1917

▪ Absolute quarantine of Camp Jackson in Columbia was ordered to prevent the possible spread of cerebrospinal meningitis.

▪ High winds resulted in the bring down of a telephone pole on Trade Street. This was the second pole to fall in 10 days.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

