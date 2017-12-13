She told Fort Mill police he demanded all her money. She drove away instead.

A Fort Mill man was arrested after a woman said he threatened and demanded money from her in front of her home.
Kendrick Danta Colson, 31, was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct and attempted armed robbery following an incident Dec. 11, according to a Fort Mill Police Department report.
A little past 9 p.m., officers responded to a Starnes Point Court address where a woman told them she was sitting in her vehicle, outside her home, when a man allegedly approached her window and demanded all of her money. The woman told police the man used “obscene and threatening language.” She put her car in drive while speaking with law enforcement on the phone, then left the scene without giving the man anything.
The woman said she saw the man, later identified as Colson, as he “went over to a grass field across the street and fell over,” the report states. Officers allegedly found him lying facedown in the grass. He had a “strong smell” of alcohol, according to the police report, and spoke with slurred speech.
The woman told police she believed he was armed when he approached her car, but that she could only see his right hand on top of the vehicle. The left, she said, was behind his back. The report doesn’t state whether Colson had a weapon on him when he was arrested.
The victim told police she feared for her life during the altercation.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Colson remained in jail at Moss Justice Center on a $15,250 bond.
