Colson
Colson
Colson

Fort Mill Times

She told Fort Mill police he demanded all her money. She drove away instead.

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

December 13, 2017 06:23 PM

FORT MILL

A Fort Mill man was arrested after a woman said he threatened and demanded money from her in front of her home.

Kendrick Danta Colson, 31, was arrested and charged with public disorderly conduct and attempted armed robbery following an incident Dec. 11, according to a Fort Mill Police Department report.

A little past 9 p.m., officers responded to a Starnes Point Court address where a woman told them she was sitting in her vehicle, outside her home, when a man allegedly approached her window and demanded all of her money. The woman told police the man used “obscene and threatening language.” She put her car in drive while speaking with law enforcement on the phone, then left the scene without giving the man anything.

The woman said she saw the man, later identified as Colson, as he “went over to a grass field across the street and fell over,” the report states. Officers allegedly found him lying facedown in the grass. He had a “strong smell” of alcohol, according to the police report, and spoke with slurred speech.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman told police she believed he was armed when he approached her car, but that she could only see his right hand on top of the vehicle. The left, she said, was behind his back. The report doesn’t state whether Colson had a weapon on him when he was arrested.

The victim told police she feared for her life during the altercation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Colson remained in jail at Moss Justice Center on a $15,250 bond.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood

    The Fort Mill High School Dance Team hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser. This year's event will help the team pay for its upcoming trip to New York.

Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood

Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood 2:30

Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood
Fort Mill veteran has roof replaced 1:06

Fort Mill veteran has roof replaced
Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service 2:39

Lake Wylie residents talk Carolina Water Service

View More Video