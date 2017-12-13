Elaine and Vic Siegel celebrate Christmas and collect donations for the Humane Society of York County at their home at 7045 Chelsea Day Lane in Tega Cay.
Fort Mill Times

Animal lover in Tega Cay lights up the night for good cause

Staff report

December 13, 2017 06:32 PM

Each year, Humane Society of York County volunteer Elaine Siegel decorates her home at 7045 Chelsea Day Lane not just to get in the Christmas spirit, but to help raise money for the Fort Mill-based rescue shelter for canines and felines. Visitors are encouraged to leave a donation that goes directly to the care of homeless pets. This year’s display features a new, bright kitty to welcome visitors. Thinking of adopting or fostering a homeless pet, or are you interested in volunteering? Visit the HSYC at 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill. Call 803-802-0902, go to humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org or visit the HSYC on Facebook.

