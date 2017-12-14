Indian Land is getting a post office. But, postal officials ask, where to put it?

Those letters to Santa won’t have a new postmark this year, but it could be on the list for Indian Land residents.
The U.S. Postal Service is still trying to figure out the best spot for a new location in Indian Land. They’re asking residents to email in suggestions to their real estate specialist. While the location is still a question, the need for a new station isn’t.
“The postal service plans to open an annex for retail and delivery operations in Indian Land to accommodate growth in the area,” said Philip Bogenberger, district spokesperson.
In August, the postal service announced a new retail services facility would be coming, and then met with residents to discuss it.
“The postal service wishes to work closely with the community,” real estate specialist Richard Hancock said at the time. “An additional retail location will allow us to better serve our customers.”
Another public meeting was held Dec. 5, this time at the Inspiration Cross Ridge Network campus. Bogenberger said input was taken but no site has been picked. He said there isn’t a timeline yet for when one might be. But, Bogenberger said, residents with ideas on where the new post office should be can email real estate specialist Kurtis Bullard at Michael.K.Bullard@usps.gov.
According to the Postal Service, the nearest post offices to the 29707 Indian Land ZIP code are in Waxhaw, N.C., and Van Wyck. Of the 10 places where people can get some form of service within five miles of the ZIP code, eight are retailers — pharmacies, grocery stores — offering only stamp booklets.
As of 2010, the 29707 zip code had 17,742 residents. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated 24,200 people lived there as of 2016.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
