Fort Mill planners almost have another year wrapped up. Just a few more items to go.

Planning commission members in Fort Mill aren’t quite off for Christmas yet, as they still have a few items to round out the year.
Items that could bring more commercial and residential growth.
All three items on the Dec. 19 planning commission agenda are happening, but still require relatively minor approvals before construction starts. Here’s a look at all of them:
▪ Diversified Enterprises, Inc. is looking for a new commercial appearance review approval for the Comfort Inn & Suites at Sutton Road and the I-77 northbound ramp at exit 83. The planning commission approved an earlier plan in August of 2015, then then another in November of 2016.
Initially, the property was approved for a Sleep Inn hotel. A change to Comfort Inn & Suites first appeared late last year. Its approval came with conditions of a tree survey, possible replanting requirements depending on what the survey found and lighting along an eight-foot pathway.
The latest revisions include adding suites and a restroom for the pool area. The tree survey has been done, and trees large enough for town code to require extra planting weren’t found. Plans still show a restaurant site along the opposite side of the 2.46-acre property from the hotel.
The most recent drawings show a four-story hotel. It will have 95 rooms, including 42 suites. The more than 51,000-square-foot hotel would have its main entrance off River Crossing Drive.
▪ A new multi-tenant commercial building is planned for Pendleton Village. Vinyet Architecture is looking for appearance review for a 5,000-square-foot shell building on the more than five-acre site. Norman Development Co. owns the property.
The site off Carolina Place Drive was designed for such a building when the larger shopping center was built. The new building will be in line with others surrounding it, anchored by the Lowe’s Home Improvement.
▪ The next phase of Massey is looking for approval for 11 new road names. The fourth phase is east of South Dobys Bridge Road, between Doby’s Bridge Elementary School and phase two of Massey. The coming phase will put 298 homes on 113 currently wooded acres.
Proposed road names include Bonnieview, Charlton, Quinebaug and Weymouth roads; Kettering and Waylon avenues; Stebbins and Tobin drives; Nellies and Sayles ways and Suffolk Place.
