Fort Mill High School band is heading overseas again with local history in tow

It isn’t often students need a passport and plane ticket to take in local history, but Fort Mill High School band members are giving it a go.
Band members are heading overseas again, this time to England and Scotland for spring break in 2019. The trip follows band performances in France last year and Ireland in 2013.
Principal Dee Christopher joined band director John Pruitt and district superintendent Chuck Epps to announce the latest trip Wednesday, to more than 200 band students. The band will perform in Yorkshire, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland.
The band will travel to Manchester, England, before heading to Yorkshire, driving to Hadrian’s Wall and the Scottish border. The rest of the trip is in Scotland, with visits to Stirling and Loch Katrine.
Never miss a local story.
Ahead of the trip, students will learn about the connections between York County and the York, Yorkshire area of England. Yorkshire manor homes inspired the famed White Homestead in Fort Mill. Students also will learn about Scottish history including information on Col. Elliott White Springs who had a blazer and his office seat covered in a Clan Elliot tartan pattern.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments