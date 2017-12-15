Renovations began in September at 1504 Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill to make way for Persis Indian Grill, expected to open Dec. 19 or 20.
Renovations began in September at 1504 Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill to make way for Persis Indian Grill, expected to open Dec. 19 or 20. Persis Indian Grill Facebook
Renovations began in September at 1504 Carolina Place Drive in Fort Mill to make way for Persis Indian Grill, expected to open Dec. 19 or 20. Persis Indian Grill Facebook

Fort Mill Times

Fort Mill restaurant will open offering “all the flavors” of India

By Jenny Arnold

Special to The Fort Mill Times

December 15, 2017 04:33 PM

FORT MILL

Two friends are working together to bring the curries, vegetarian dishes and other specialties of Indian cuisine to Fort Mill with the opening of the town’s first Indian restaurant.

Persis Indian Grill, is set to open next week, said Kumar Patel, who is opening the restaurant with friend and business partner Nirav Patel. Following a final building inspection Dec. 15, the duo expect to open the restaurant doors Dec. 19 or 20.

The two have a background in information technology “but we’re foodies,” Kumar Patel said.

After visiting area Hindu temples, the businessmen learned of the need to open a restaurant in Fort Mill. Persis is a franchise, with locations in Charlotte, Ballantyne, Columbia and Greenville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Indian community here is growing,” Kumar Patel said. “A lot of people have said they have to travel to Charlotte to eat good Indian food.”

Many Indian restaurants specialize in cuisine from just one region of India, but Persis is different.

“This restaurant has all the flavors -- north, south, east and west,” Patel said.

Persis will daily 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:30-9:30 p.m. for dinner at 1504 Carolina Place Drive.

Lunch will feature appetizer, entree and dessert combinations, which will change daily. The restaurant, which occupies about 4,000 square feet in the former Baxter’s Bunch Playhouse building, also has a bar.

Work to renovate the space began in September. The owners have been building excitement about the opening of Persis on its Facebook page, facebook.com/PersisFortMill/.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit

    Fort Mill Elementary School hosts an expert exhibit where fourth grade students presented research on historical and famous figures.

Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit

Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit 1:08

Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit
Domtar in Fort Mill helps provide free books for public schools 0:28

Domtar in Fort Mill helps provide free books for public schools

Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood 2:30

Breakfast with Santa gets Fort Mill in a festive mood

View More Video