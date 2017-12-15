Fort Mill restaurant will open offering “all the flavors” of India

Two friends are working together to bring the curries, vegetarian dishes and other specialties of Indian cuisine to Fort Mill with the opening of the town’s first Indian restaurant.
Persis Indian Grill, is set to open next week, said Kumar Patel, who is opening the restaurant with friend and business partner Nirav Patel. Following a final building inspection Dec. 15, the duo expect to open the restaurant doors Dec. 19 or 20.
The two have a background in information technology “but we’re foodies,” Kumar Patel said.
After visiting area Hindu temples, the businessmen learned of the need to open a restaurant in Fort Mill. Persis is a franchise, with locations in Charlotte, Ballantyne, Columbia and Greenville.
“The Indian community here is growing,” Kumar Patel said. “A lot of people have said they have to travel to Charlotte to eat good Indian food.”
Many Indian restaurants specialize in cuisine from just one region of India, but Persis is different.
“This restaurant has all the flavors -- north, south, east and west,” Patel said.
Persis will daily 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:30-9:30 p.m. for dinner at 1504 Carolina Place Drive.
Lunch will feature appetizer, entree and dessert combinations, which will change daily. The restaurant, which occupies about 4,000 square feet in the former Baxter’s Bunch Playhouse building, also has a bar.
Work to renovate the space began in September. The owners have been building excitement about the opening of Persis on its Facebook page, facebook.com/PersisFortMill/.
