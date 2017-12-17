Tega Cay considers rezoning, annexation at possible new restaurant site

A new restaurant could be coming to Tega Cay.
Tega Cay City Council passed the first of two needed votes Dec. 11 to annex and rezone 1.62 acres along Gold Hill Road. Multiple restaurants have been located in the building at various times with plans for another one. The second vote is scheduled Dec. 18.
“This is the former Patriot (Taphouse & Grill) property, behind the Tega Cay Salon, across from Tega Cay Elementary School,” said Charlie Funderburk, city manager. “The property has been previously operated as a restaurant.”
Funderburk told Council work could begin soon.
“He has a proposed tenant to move into the restaurant, that’s looking to open sooner rather than later, and they want to come into the city limits,” Funderburk said of talks with the property owner.
It could mean calling a special city council meeting for first reading ahead of the normally scheduled one Dec. 18, he said.
“They have some deadlines before the end of the calendar year, and they want to get moving,” Funderburk said. “And get moving under the city’s zoning and under the city’s building permits versus operating with the county.”
The property is beside the planned Windhaven development, which will be mostly residential mixed with some commercial space. The ongoing annexation property would tie into city water and sewer once the Windhaven developer runs lines.
“This property is immediately adjacent to the commercial area of Windhaven,” Funderburk said.
Councilman Ryan Richard called the annexation decision a “no-brainer.” It adds to the city’s commercial tax base, along with hospitality tax revenue paid on prepared food and drink. That tax money is used for tourism-generating projects.
“It’s a go for me,” Richard said.
Council held lengthy discussions and heard from residents during the Windhaven approval process,including concerns about adding more homes. The number of residential units dropped during those discussions and commercial property was a factor in the ultimate approval.
“This is one of the reasons why I voted for Windhaven, so this could be possible,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Stalford.
Mayor George Sheppard said planning is key.
“If we did not annex the Windhaven project,” he said, “this would not be possible. It was the forethought of Council.”
