This week in Fort Mill history: Bowles named CEO in 1997

1997
▪ Crandall Close Bowles was named Springs’ Chief Executive Officer. Bowles was the first woman and the family’s fifth generation to occupy the textile giant’s top seat.
▪ The Fort Mill school board named Marine Major David Damn as coordinator of the school system’s troubled transportation department.
▪ Melinda Helms and Mike Tate combined almost 40 years of restaurant experience to open The Firehouse Grill at 2760 Highway 21 Business in Fort Mill.
▪ Adam Mosher won the Hugh White MVP award at the Fort Mill High School Annual Fall Sports Awards Program. Mosher and Brian Osborne were named football team captains.
1977
▪ Fort Mill’s basketball teams opened their season with sweeps of Blacksburg and Lancaster. The Jackets defeated Blacksburg 44-39 and Lancaster 65-44. The Jackettes won 50-33 and 54-33.
▪ An assault on a 62-year-old Dr. Ralph Bunch Street man resulted in painful injuries to the victim who was asleep when the beating began.
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church presented a living manger scene at the corner of Tom Hall and Monroe White Streets.
▪ A State Board of Education objective concerning student discipline was adopted by the Fort Mill School District 4 Board of Trustees.
1957
▪ The Fort Mill High School Yellow Jackettes were undefeated after four games having defeated Indian Land, Clover, York and WTS. Norma Gayle Lytle and Shirley Hucks were leading the team.
▪ The Beta Club at Fort Mill High School sponsored the sale of Amy Lou seamless hose, $1 a pair, to help fund its trip to the State Beta Club Convention.
1937
▪ A Christmas Cantata, “The Infant King,” was given at the First Baptist Church of Fort Mill.
▪ In an effort to make conditions more sanitary for those living within the city limits, the WPA had recently began building sanitary toilets for anyone who was interested.
1917
▪ According to weather bureau records, the weather of the past 10 days had been the most severe in this section since 1904.
▪ The present spell of bad weather was greatly retarding work on the new Catawba River bridge between Fort Mill and Rock Hill.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
