Children share wishes for Christmas with Santa, and Fort Mill Times

Fort Mill Times

Children share wishes for Christmas with Santa

By Compiled by Jenny Arnold

December 22, 2017

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:35 PM

Dear Santa,

I've been a good boy this year. I've helped my mommy & daddy with my new little brother, AJ. I've learned all my snap words and I'm becoming a very good reader. I would like a Care Bear named Grumpy, Legos, Roblox toys, and Minecraft toys. I'll be sure to leave you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. I love you Santa and also, I love my Elf, Steve.

Love, Jacob Scott Knight, 5

Dear Santa,

I will be 6 months and one day old when you come to see me Christmas Eve so this will be my very first Christmas! I have been a very good boy this year and hope I am on your Nice List. I love to laugh and “talk” and watch my big brother Jacob run around the house and entertain me.

Since I won’t even be a year old at Christmas time, I don’t need a lot and I’m not really sure what to ask for. I’m just going to depend on you and all the elves to bring me toys and games made for 6-month old little boys that will help me learn and grow.

Santa, thank you so much for all the hard work you do all year and I will be sure that my mommy & daddy leave plenty of cookies for you and carrots for all the reindeer.

Love, Alexander James (AJ) Knight, 5 months

Dear Santa,

I love you and I wish you came every day! And I wish I could see you every day. Because I love to get presents every day! I wish Mrs. Claus came because I really love Mrs. Claus and you because I love love love forever. And I wish you a Merry Christmas also. I want a toy elf and a Barbie dollhouse. And Santa nail polish and Christmas Play-Doh, a candy cane and a new cup. I want a toy owl and the last thing is a toy doll. My brother Levi wants toys too. I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus and goodbye and I wish you a Merry Christmas!

Love, Taylor Lea, 4

