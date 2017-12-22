Children share wishes for Christmas with Santa, and Fort Mill Times

Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy this year. I've helped my mommy & daddy with my new little brother, AJ. I've learned all my snap words and I'm becoming a very good reader. I would like a Care Bear named Grumpy, Legos, Roblox toys, and Minecraft toys. I'll be sure to leave you cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. I love you Santa and also, I love my Elf, Steve.
Love, Jacob Scott Knight, 5
•
Never miss a local story.
Dear Santa,
I will be 6 months and one day old when you come to see me Christmas Eve so this will be my very first Christmas! I have been a very good boy this year and hope I am on your Nice List. I love to laugh and “talk” and watch my big brother Jacob run around the house and entertain me.
Since I won’t even be a year old at Christmas time, I don’t need a lot and I’m not really sure what to ask for. I’m just going to depend on you and all the elves to bring me toys and games made for 6-month old little boys that will help me learn and grow.
Santa, thank you so much for all the hard work you do all year and I will be sure that my mommy & daddy leave plenty of cookies for you and carrots for all the reindeer.
Love, Alexander James (AJ) Knight, 5 months
•
Dear Santa,
I love you and I wish you came every day! And I wish I could see you every day. Because I love to get presents every day! I wish Mrs. Claus came because I really love Mrs. Claus and you because I love love love forever. And I wish you a Merry Christmas also. I want a toy elf and a Barbie dollhouse. And Santa nail polish and Christmas Play-Doh, a candy cane and a new cup. I want a toy owl and the last thing is a toy doll. My brother Levi wants toys too. I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus and goodbye and I wish you a Merry Christmas!
Love, Taylor Lea, 4
Comments