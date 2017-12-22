Children share wishes for Christmas with Santa, and Fort Mill Times

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce's annual Lights on the Lake Holiday Boat Parade saw boats large and small docked Saturday night at T-Bones on the Lake, near the Buster Boyd Bridge. Hundreds of people gathered to gaze at the illuminated boats. Many of the boats had themes, including pirate ships, the Griswold's boat house, a giant dancing Santa and an oversized snowman, among others.