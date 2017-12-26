In Fort Mill history this week: In 1997, a $2.2M project on Hwy. 21 Business begins

1997
▪ $2.2 million project to straighten out Highway 21 Business from Sutton Road to the Old Orchard subdivision begins.
▪ Indian Land High School senior Brooke Woodell was named 1997 Game Queen of the 50th Annual North/South All-Star football game in Myrtle Beach.
▪ A Monday snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on Fort Mill making for some treacherous driving conditions.
▪ Fort Mill High School boys’ basketball team finished third in an eight-team Christmas Tournament played in Savannah, Ga.
1977
▪ Bobby Martin and Belinda Barnett were selected by classmates and teachers as Outstanding Students at Fort Mill High School.
▪ Chaplain George Rhinehardt of American Legion Post 43 presented a check for $250 to Gene Rogers, Scoutmaster of Troop 108, St. John’s United Methodist Church.
▪ Fort Mill senior citizens enjoyed the annual Christmas party at Leroy Springs Recreation Complex. The Fort Mill Woman’s Club sponsored the party.
▪ Randy Smith, Wofford College junior and former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket football star, was named to the District 6 All-Star team. Smith was a two-year starter for the Terriers.
1957
▪ Rapid progress made in the installation of natural gas pipelines in Fort Mill with $221,000 having been expended for the work.
▪ Recent movies at the center included “April Love” with Pat Boone and Shirley Jones, “Bombers B-52,” “The Deerslayer,” Walt Disney’s “Johnny Tremain,” “The Deadly Mantis” and “The Girl Most Likely.”
1937
▪ Several Fort Mill men had been sent to the York County chain gang after being found guilty of drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
▪ James C. Dozier, state adjutant general, came to Fort Mill for the Christmas banquet for Company K, South Carolina National Guard.
1917
▪ The two cotton mills of the Fort Mill Manufacturing Co. shut down for four days near the Christmas holiday.
▪ All single people earning $20 or more a week were subject to the new war tax. Married couples earning more than $38 a week had to pay the tax.
