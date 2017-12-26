Fort Mill Times

In Fort Mill history this week: In 1997, a $2.2M project on Hwy. 21 Business begins

By Chip Heemsoth

December 26, 2017 04:06 PM

1997

▪ $2.2 million project to straighten out Highway 21 Business from Sutton Road to the Old Orchard subdivision begins.

▪ Indian Land High School senior Brooke Woodell was named 1997 Game Queen of the 50th Annual North/South All-Star football game in Myrtle Beach.

▪ A Monday snowstorm dumped several inches of snow on Fort Mill making for some treacherous driving conditions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Fort Mill High School boys’ basketball team finished third in an eight-team Christmas Tournament played in Savannah, Ga.

1977

▪ Bobby Martin and Belinda Barnett were selected by classmates and teachers as Outstanding Students at Fort Mill High School.

▪ Chaplain George Rhinehardt of American Legion Post 43 presented a check for $250 to Gene Rogers, Scoutmaster of Troop 108, St. John’s United Methodist Church.

▪ Fort Mill senior citizens enjoyed the annual Christmas party at Leroy Springs Recreation Complex. The Fort Mill Woman’s Club sponsored the party.

▪ Randy Smith, Wofford College junior and former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket football star, was named to the District 6 All-Star team. Smith was a two-year starter for the Terriers.

1957

▪ Rapid progress made in the installation of natural gas pipelines in Fort Mill with $221,000 having been expended for the work.

▪ Recent movies at the center included “April Love” with Pat Boone and Shirley Jones, “Bombers B-52,” “The Deerslayer,” Walt Disney’s “Johnny Tremain,” “The Deadly Mantis” and “The Girl Most Likely.”

1937

▪ Several Fort Mill men had been sent to the York County chain gang after being found guilty of drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

▪ James C. Dozier, state adjutant general, came to Fort Mill for the Christmas banquet for Company K, South Carolina National Guard.

1917

▪ The two cotton mills of the Fort Mill Manufacturing Co. shut down for four days near the Christmas holiday.

▪ All single people earning $20 or more a week were subject to the new war tax. Married couples earning more than $38 a week had to pay the tax.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

    The Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce's annual Lights on the Lake Holiday Boat Parade saw boats large and small docked Saturday night at T-Bones on the Lake, near the Buster Boyd Bridge. Hundreds of people gathered to gaze at the illuminated boats. Many of the boats had themes, including pirate ships, the Griswold's boat house, a giant dancing Santa and an oversized snowman, among others.

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:51

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie
Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit 1:08

Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit
Domtar in Fort Mill helps provide free books for public schools 0:28

Domtar in Fort Mill helps provide free books for public schools

View More Video