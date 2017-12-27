If they were planning to make it snow on Christmas, Fort Mill police had other ideas

A Christmas day traffic stop turned into a drug bust for Fort Mill police.
Jonathan Mykeil Robinson, 24, of Charlotte was arrested as were Aspen Brooke Cox of Lake Wylie and Bradley James Sorrow of Fort Mill. All face cocaine and marijuana-related charges.
About 3 p.m. on Christmas, officers saw a silver Hyundai Elantra driving on U.S. 21 when it came to a complete stop in the roadway, according to a report. Police say the vehicle resumed travel, allegedly crossing the outer white line on the road multiple times, before turning into the Anne Springs Close Greenway entrance across from Coltharp Road. The Greenway was closed at the time.
Officers stopped the vehicle, at which point the driver, Robinson, allegedly jumped into the back seat and later fled on foot while officers were trying to talk to him and two passengers, Cox and Sorrow. Robinson ran into a damaged a white fence on the property in multiple places, according to the report. At one point he allegedly charged an officer, but was taken to the ground and arrested.
Officers said they also observed a passenger reaching from the front to the back of the vehicle. Officers removed both passengers and saw a white powder substance in both front seats, the back seat “and on the floor throughout” the vehicle. They field tested it and determined it was cocaine, the report states.
Officers allegedly recovered .7 grams of cocaine in the vehicle along with small cut straws, a spoon and electronic scale with cocaine residue on them, another scale, a vape pen and mouth pieces, and a small amount of marijuana behind the driver seat. When they searched the trunk, officers allegedly found an airtight, sealed bag and another plastic bag, both with marijuana. Police say they recovered 1.7 pounds of pot in total.
Two cell phones were taken from the vehicle, along with $3,570 allegedly found in Robinson’s left sock.
All three suspects were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Robinson also was charged with resisting arrest and malicious injury to personal property. Cox was charged with obstruction of justice.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
