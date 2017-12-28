More Videos

  • Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit

    Fort Mill Elementary School hosts an expert exhibit where fourth grade students presented research on historical and famous figures.

Fort Mill Elementary School hosts an expert exhibit where fourth grade students presented research on historical and famous figures. John Marks Fort Mill Times reporter
Fort Mill Elementary School hosts an expert exhibit where fourth grade students presented research on historical and famous figures.

Fort Mill Times

When Messi met Mozart. A Fort Mill school brings research to life.

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

December 28, 2017 04:28 PM

Johnny Cash strums alongside Claude Monet. Albert Einstein and Dale Earnhardt swap stories. Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo take a break from debating which is the best soccer player on the planet. Maybe it’s the presence of Taylor Swift between them.

Fort Mill Elementary School students brought their research papers to life through an expert exhibit just before Christmas break. Students became their historical or current subjects from the worlds of sports, science, the military, entertainment and more.

