Fort Mill Times

Lake Wylie mom-to-be was watching the New Year’s Eve ball drop. Then her water broke.

Staff report

January 02, 2018 12:16 PM

LAKE WYLIE Cody and Candace Revels of Lake Wylie rang in the New Year with the arrival of their baby girl, Chloe Rae, who weighed in at 8 pounds 6 ounces and measured 20.5 inches Jan.1 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.

Chloe’s dad nicknamed the couple’s new daughter “Baby Rae” and called his mother, Vicki, who has chosen to be called Vi-Vi by her grandchildren, when he realized they would be on their way to PMC. She welcomed another granddaughter into the world just about four months ago.

“I think I started having contractions while watching the (New Years Eve) ball drop,” said Candace, now a mother of three. “She’s our little Rae of sunshine.” Chloe joins a sister, 8, and brother, 6.

For more information about maternity services at Piedmont Medical Center, or to take a tour, visit mypmc.com.

