A special election will be held in Tega Cay to fill the council seat of David O’Neal, who was elected mayor back in November.
Fort Mill Times

Tega Cay gets its new mayor tonight. But the city will need one more council member.

By John Marks



January 02, 2018 12:49 PM

Election season came and went in 2017, but Tega Cay is starting 2018 out with a second helping.

A new Tega Cay City Council seat is up for election after Councilman David O’Neal left his unexpired term Dec. 24. O’Neal is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor at council’s first meeting of 2018 tonight. The unexpired term runs through 2019.

Candidate filing opens at noon Jan. 12. It closes at noon Jan. 22. The election comes March 20. Candidates should file in-person at the York County Registration and Elections Office at 13 S. Congress St. in York. Filing costs $25.

In November, O’Neal defeated fellow council member Dottie Hersey to replace George Sheppard, who wraps up two terms as mayor at tonight’s meeting. Neither Hersey nor Councilwoman Jennifer Stalford ran to retain their seats. Those seats instead went to new council members Heather Overman and Alicia Dasch.

Five more Tega Cay residents ran for those two seats, and could run for the newly opened one, if they file. Abigail Duval was the closest finisher in third, less than two dozen votes behind Dasch. Then came Gus Matchunis, former councilmen Ron Kirby and Chris Larsen and candidate Mike Mistretta.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

