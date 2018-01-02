This week in Fort Mill history: 1978, the PTL Television Network breaks ground

1998
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
1978
▪ The PTL Television Network broke ground in Fort Mill Township on what it described as “the greatest project ever in the history of Christianity.”
Never miss a local story.
▪ Vivian Wyndham, Fort Mill High School senior, received the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Good Citizenship Award.
▪ Springs Mills announced that Lewis M. (Mickey) Clyburn had been promoted to manager of the Europa Plant in Chester.
▪ Fort Mill police were investigating break-ins at A.O. Jones School and Fort Mill Junior High School over the Christmas Holidays.
1958
▪ The Rev. Max H. Christopher, minister at St. John’s Methodist Church, Fort Mill, wrote an open letter to the Fort Mill Times endorsing a pay increase for the Fort Mill Police Department.
▪ SFC. John W. Powers accepted the 2nd Battalion rifle trophy on behalf of the Fort Mill Rifle Team from Lt. Col. W. A. Barron of Rock Hill.
1938
▪ Charged with unbecoming conduct while on duty, J.L. Talley and C. E. Mize, night officers of the Fort Mill Police Department, were suspended from duty on Christmas Eve.
▪ John R. Harris of Fort Mill, World War veteran, was admitted to the Veteran’s Hospital near Columbia.
1918
▪ J.E. Williamson, who for several years past had charge of the two cotton mills in Fort Mill, severed his connection with them and left for Fayetteville, N.C.
▪ With J. S. Potts as manager, Potts Supply Company was preparing to open for business in the Belk building on Main Street, Fort Mill.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
Comments