Fort Mill Times

This week in Fort Mill history: 1978, the PTL Television Network breaks ground

By Chip Heemsoth

January 02, 2018 02:16 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

1998

▪ This edition of the Times is missing.

1978

▪ The PTL Television Network broke ground in Fort Mill Township on what it described as “the greatest project ever in the history of Christianity.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Vivian Wyndham, Fort Mill High School senior, received the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Good Citizenship Award.

▪ Springs Mills announced that Lewis M. (Mickey) Clyburn had been promoted to manager of the Europa Plant in Chester.

▪ Fort Mill police were investigating break-ins at A.O. Jones School and Fort Mill Junior High School over the Christmas Holidays.

1958

▪ The Rev. Max H. Christopher, minister at St. John’s Methodist Church, Fort Mill, wrote an open letter to the Fort Mill Times endorsing a pay increase for the Fort Mill Police Department.

▪ SFC. John W. Powers accepted the 2nd Battalion rifle trophy on behalf of the Fort Mill Rifle Team from Lt. Col. W. A. Barron of Rock Hill.

1938

▪ Charged with unbecoming conduct while on duty, J.L. Talley and C. E. Mize, night officers of the Fort Mill Police Department, were suspended from duty on Christmas Eve.

▪ John R. Harris of Fort Mill, World War veteran, was admitted to the Veteran’s Hospital near Columbia.

1918

▪ J.E. Williamson, who for several years past had charge of the two cotton mills in Fort Mill, severed his connection with them and left for Fayetteville, N.C.

▪ With J. S. Potts as manager, Potts Supply Company was preparing to open for business in the Belk building on Main Street, Fort Mill.

Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

    Persis Indian Grill, Fort Mill’s newest restaurant and the first one in town specializing in Indian cuisine, opened on Christmas Day. The owners have MBAs, but are also foodies and learned there was a need to fill in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill 1:39

Persis Indian Grill now open in Fort Mill
Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie 1:51

Boats decked in 'over-the-top' holiday displays light up Lake Wylie
Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit 1:08

Fort Mill Elementary School hosts Expert Exhibit

View More Video