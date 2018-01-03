Dominion buying SCANA, offers refunds to SCE&G customers after nuclear fiasco

Virginia-based Dominion Energy is buying SCANA Corp. in a $14.6 billion deal that offers $1.3 billion in refunds to SCE&G power customers who unwittingly helped bankroll SCANA’s failed nuclear expansion project.

In a news release announcing the deal, Dominion pledged cash payments of about $1,000 per household to customers of SCE&G, SCANA’s Cayce-based electric utility.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, would leave SCANA as a subsidiary of Dominion. The Richmond-headquartered company promised to cut SCE&G’s electric rates by $7 a month, on average, and to put a halt sooner to customers’ ongoing charges for the abandoned nuclear project.

But, in what could be a controversial proposal, those customers still would pay off the debt for two abandoned, unfinished nuclear reactors over the next two decades. SCANA had said they would pay off that debt over the next 60 years.

“We believe this merger will provide significant benefits to SCE&G’s customers, SCANA’s shareholders and the communities SCANA serves,” Dominion Energy chief executive Thomas Farrell said in a statement. “It would lock in significant and immediate savings for SCE&G customers – including what we believe is the largest utility customer cash refund in history – and guarantee a rapidly declining impact from the V.C. Summer project.”

Many S.C. leaders were more skeptical of the proposal, particularly its requirement that customers continue to pay for an abandoned power plant.

“Dominion Energy’s proposal to acquire SCANA is an interesting starting point,” said S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, whose chamber has introduced legislation that would halt the $27 per month SCE&G is charging its customers for the nuclear project. “However, I believe more can be done to provide ratepayers with the relief and protections they deserve. As negotiations continue, the House will press forward with certain provisions in our ratepayer protection package to increase safeguards so that SCE&G consumers no longer feel the burden of the VC Summer collapse.”

The acquisition would break a precipitous fall in SCANA’s fortunes that began July 31, when its SCE&G subsidiary announced it and junior partner Santee Cooper, the state-owned utility, would abandon a $9 billion, 10-year-long effort to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

As S.C. lawmakers and the public turned on what was once South Carolina’s largest publicly traded company, SCANA’s value plummeted. The company’s stock was selling for $38.87 a share when the New York Stock Exchange closed Tuesday, down from $73.25 a share a year ago.

The deal, potentially one of the largest in the state’s history, also would solidify Dominion’s foothold in the Palmetto State. Since late 2014, the Virginia energy giant – which operates in 18 states and has roughly 5 million power customers – has expanded its solar energy and gas pipeline businesses into South Carolina and established a regional headquarters in Columbia.

It is also one of four out-of-state utilities interested in purchasing Santee Cooper, which Gov. Henry McMaster wants to sell after its role in the nuclear fiasco.

In a statement Wednesday morning, McMaster praised the deal’s refunds for SCE&G customers. But he said Santee Cooper, which serves 2 million customers directly and indirectly, also must be sold.

“The only way to resolve this travesty is to sell Santee Cooper,” the Richland Republican said. “There is more work to be done, but today, we are headed in the right direction.”

Dominion says the deal is a boon for SCANA shareholders who have lost billions of dollars and for SCE&G’s 700,000 S.C. electric customers, who so far have paid $1.8 billion in higher electricity rates for the unfinished reactors.

The average SCE&G customer, still paying $27 a month toward the nuclear project’s financing costs, will get a roughly $1,000 cash payout within 90 days of the acquisition, Dominion said. The amount each customer will receive will vary, based on the amount of electricity they used over the last 12 months, Dominion said.

Dominion also pledged to cut SCE&G’s electricity rates by about 5 percent – or $7 a month – and to stop charging customers for the nuclear project within 20 years, rather than the 60-year timeline SCE&G had proposed.

Dominion says it will meet the S.C. utility’s growing energy needs by buying a $180 million natural gas facility in Calhoun County at no cost to customers.

In November, SCE&G offered to buy the same plant and cut customers’ electricity rates by $5 a month, a deal S.C. lawmakers roundly rejected as a poor attempt at a solution to the nuclear debacle.

Instead, lawmakers have called for SCE&G to stop billing customers for the nuclear project and return the $1.8 billion the utility already has charged.

While some lawmakers have filed legislation to force those moves, others have worried aloud about driving SCANA into bankruptcy.

They have cautioned that an out-of-state acquirer might run SCANA like robber barons, laying off employees while jacking up power bills and providing shoddier service.

To assuage those concerns, Dominion says SCANA employees’ jobs are safe until at least 2020. The company plans to provide $1 million more to charity in SCANA’s communities for at least five years, it says.

As Dominion’s subsidiary, SCANA “would maintain its significant community presence, local management structure and the headquarters of its SCE&G utility in South Carolina,” according to the Wednesday news release.

S.C. elected leaders and other observers were optimistic but cautious about about the deal Wednesday. Some were hesitant to praise a deal that allows Dominion to continue charging SCE&G customers for the nuclear project for another two decades.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but there’s still a number of questions that have to be answered. We’ve got to get more specific details,” said state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican who chairs the Senate committee investigating the failed V.C. Summer expansion effort. “I’m still having difficulty with customers continuing to pay for V.C. Summer. Regardless of who the entity is, I think it’s a difficult sell to ask customers to continue paying anything toward V.C. Summer.”

Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, called Dominion an “outstanding company” and praised its olive branches to SCE&G customers and employees.

“The ratepayers are going to get money back, which is a huge plus,” Setzler said. “They are going to maintain a South Carolina headquarters, which is clearly important. Those people that committed their lives to that company and built it are going to be taken care of, which is important.”

State Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland, called Dominion’s bid an “interesting proposal” but said the job of lawmakers is to make sure customers aren’t paying for nuclear reactors that won’t be built.

“That forces us to ask additional questions: What are the ratepayers paying, and what are they getting for what they’re paying?” Finlay said.

Mike Couick, chief executive of the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, said the state’s 20 electric cooperatives want to learn how the deal will affect their working relationship with SCE&G. The cooperatives, who buy most of their electricity from Santee Cooper, also want to know how they might benefit from a sale of that state-run utility.

“How do we get similar ratepayer relief out of Santee Cooper?” Couick asked.

As part of the stock-for-stock merger, SCANA shareholders will receive 0.669 shares of Dominion Energy stock for each share of SCANA stock that they own. Based on Tuesday’s closing price for Dominion shares, that would value SCANA stock at about $55.35 a share. SCANA shareholders would own 13 percent of the combined company.

Dominion will take on all of SCANA’s assets and debt, including the company’s 55-percent ownership stake in the unfinished V.C. Summer nuclear station reactors.

The deal needs the approval of SCANA’s shareholders; the U.S. Federal Trade Commission; the U.S. Department of Justice; the Nuclear Regulatory Commission; the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; and the public service commissions of South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

“Dominion Energy is a strong, well-regarded company in the utility industry and its commitment to customers and communities aligns well with our values,” SCANA chief executive Jimmy Addison said in a statement. “Joining with Dominion Energy strengthens our company and provides resources that will enable us to once again focus on our core operations and best serve our customers.”