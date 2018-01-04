A U.S. headquarters with a familiar name in Fort Mill has a new president

Springs Global US has a new president.
Jim Heidenreich starts the new year in the new position, leading the company headquartered in Fort Mill. Heidenreich replaces the retiring Tim O’Conner, who was with the company 49 years.
“For all these years, Tom has tirelessly served Springs Global with integrity and significant leadership,” said Josue Gomes da Silva, CEO of Springs Global. “He has been seen as a strong leader among his peers in the industry for many years. Springs and the textile community has been the beneficiary of his expertise and guidance.”
Heidenreich brings extensive experience to the role. Before joining Springs, he was CEO for health, nutrition and supplement company Complete Nutrition. He was vice president and general manager for Spectrum Brand’s $950 million Global Battery business, including the Rayovac and Varta brands. He was chief marketing officer for Bowflex brand products, through Nautilus.
“Jim is a proven executive who brings an impressive track record of successful growth through innovation, collaboration and inspiring leadership,” Gomes said. “Throughout his career, he has delivered results through a consumer-centric approach to business.”
Heidenreich said he is ready to build on what the Springs brand has meant to Fort Mill.
“I believe in the power of our people, products, and values,” he said. “The company has a long-standing history of bringing great products to market that meet consumer needs. I am excited to build on that tradition as we move forward.”
O’Conner will remain with the company as a board member of Springs Global.
The Springs Global US building is at 205 N. White St. in downtown Fort Mill. It’s one of several businesses to bear the Springs name in town, long synonymous with textiles and other business ventures.
Fort Mill Manufacturing Company began in 1887, later becoming Springs Industries. The company merged with a Brazilian manufacturer in 2006 to form Springs Global, with its headquarters in Brazil.
The non-textile portions of the former Springs Industries became separate private companies. The Springs Company is the parent of Springland and Clear Springs. The companies deal in a variety of real estate and land development ventures.
In September, Springs Company confirmed it would be relocating its headquarters from Lancaster to downtown Fort Mill. The Springs Insurance building will come down as part of the plan, which will combine workers from several companies into a planned 17,000-square-foot facility just across from the former textile plant site, now Walter Elisha Park, owned by the town of Fort Mill.
According to its website, Springs Global operates nine plants in Brazil and five in the United States. Springs Global US has several brands, including the Springmaid brand familiar to many in Fort Mill. The nearest plants to Fort Mill are in Cartersville, Ga., Martinsville, Va. and Nashville, Tenn.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
