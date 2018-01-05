Fort Mill cops stopped him when he didn’t use his turn signal. Drugs got him booked.

Fort Mill police charged a man with trafficking hydrocodone after a routine traffic stop.
A Fort Mill officer saw a vehicle traveling on North White Street without a license tag light at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 28, according to a report. When the vehicle didn’t signal before turning onto Clebourne Street, the officer stopped the driver -- Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 36, of Fort Mill -- in the parking lot of St. John’s United Methodist Church on Tom Hall Street.
The report states the officer could smell marijuana from inside the vehicle and could see an empty pill bottle on the passenger seat.
Callicutt told the officer the pill bottle was for his son’s medication. The officer could “smell the strong odor of marijuana” from the pill bottle, the report states.
When he got out of the vehicle, Callicutt told officers he had marijuana on him and pulled another pill bottle from his jacket pocket with more than 3 grams of marijuana in it, the report states.
A vehicle search led officers to find a blue lunch box with a container holding more than 36 grams of marijuana in three bags, a digital scale with marijuana residue and a paper bag with 9 grams, or 21 pills, of hydrocodone. Callicutt was arrested and charged with trafficking hydrocodone and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
