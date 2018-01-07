Hundreds of homes, a lakefront retreat, senior living. York County has plenty planned.

December was a little lighter than usual for county planners meeting on potential projects in York County. But there are several possibilities still, from homes to a retreat site to senior living. Here’s what could be coming:
▪ The next phase of Paddlers Cove in Lake Wylie comes up for plat review Jan. 8. It would add 297 homes on 133 acres. The latest phase is part of an overall plan that could add up to 650 homes and 300 apartments when complete. The Paddlers Cove project was approved in 2014.
The coming phase was approved last February, but plans changed to add six more homes and a new road, Rustic Pine Way. The average lot will be just under a quarter of an acre.
The first two phases at Paddlers Cove brought 86 homes on 105 acres. The coming one, phase three, more than triples the number of homes so far, on about the same acreage. Future phases include up to another 250 homes on 135 acres, and up to 300 apartments on 28 acres.
▪ A new senior living facility could be on the way to Lake Wylie. The property owner met with county planners Dec. 21 to discuss the more than 15-acre site on S.C. 49, between the Landing and The Lodges at Lake Wylie. The property has a small sliver stretching up toward Mill Creek. The property is zoned to allow that use. It still would require a site plan and permitting.
▪ A possible church and retreat facility is proposed on lakefront property along Old Eury Road. The 13-acre site sits along Little Allison Creek. Whitehead Investment Properties acquired the property from Conservation Land Trust, LLC in 2012. The land is valued at $875,000 according to county records.
▪ Property owners are in discussion with county planners on the commercial site along Brayden Parkway and S.C. 160 West. The almost six-acre site, across from Len Patterson Road, is owned by Standard Pacific of the Carolinas. The company bought land for the Brayden subdivision from Springland, Inc. for more than $15 million in late 2013.
The commercial site, just in front of existing apartments, is part of the Brayden planned development. Owners met with county planners Dec. 21 to discuss it, but there isn’t additional information available on what may be coming.
▪ A used car lot could be coming to 2932 Old Nation Road in the Fort Mill area. The almost two-acre site is just off Old Nation’s intersection with U.S. 21 Bypass.
▪ A 1.62-acre parcel at 3519 Pleasant Road is up for rezoning, which would allow it to be subdivided. Planned uses would remain residential.
▪ A little more than an acre at Brookview Drive and Blucher Circle in Lake Wylie is up for rezoning, to allow a home to be built on vacant land.
▪ Other potential projects largely come from the Rock Hill area. The include a storage room and containment system for Redline Chemical, wholesale liquidation business at 180 Handsmill Hwy. and dog grooming business at 145 Dallas Way.
The renovation of an existing store at 110 N. Hwy. 161, at the state line across from Kings Mountain State Park, is proposed, too.
Note: York County planners regularly meet with property owners to discuss possible projects. Most projects listed here haven’t received any formal approval yet, though conversations have taken place. None have received all needed approvals.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
