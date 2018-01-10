This week in Fort Mill history: 1998: Grace Spinks petitioned to keep library downtown

1998
▪ The congregation of Fort Mill Baptist Church honored their associate pastor, the Reverend Ralph Riley, for fifteen years of service to the church.
▪ A local Fort Mill woman, Grace Spinks, 85, was sponsoring a petition to keep Fort Mill’s Public Library in downtown Fort Mill.
▪ Alex Butler,18, Indian Land High School graduate and Clemson University student, was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony at Belair United Methodist Church.
▪ An 85-year-old Indian Land resident, Blandshure Johnson of Camp Cox Circle, died in a fire at his home.
1978
▪ Vandals struck A. O. Jones Elementary School, causing more than $1,000 in damages. The old Riverview School was also a victim of vandalism.
▪ The Northwestern Trojan girls’ basketball team set a school record in laying a 92-23 walloping on the Fort Mill Lady Jackettes. It was possibly the worst ever defeat suffered by a Fort Mill team.
▪ New Horizons, a school for physically and mentally handicapped children, was interested in procuring the old Riverview School.
▪ Chuck Stegall of Fort Mill was now associated with Burns Chevrolet in Rock Hill as a salesman.
1958
▪ Harry Boland, president of the Fort Mill Parent-Teachers Association, announced that the group would investigate the possibility of starting a public library in Fort Mill.
▪ Mary Ann Garrison, Fort Mill High School junior, participated in the writing of the State Constitution for the Future Homemakers of America Club, which was formerly called Junior Homemakers of America.
1938
▪ Fort Mill City Council elected two new police officers, J. M. Mize and M. B. Blackmon. The new officers replaced the two officers recently suspended for unbecoming conduct.
▪ Howard Patterson gave up the management of the 20th Century Billiard Room in Fort Mill. John Powers took over as the new manager.
1918
▪ The car of coal recently secured from the State Fuel Administration by Fort Mill Mayor B. E. Patterson was parceled out to a number of needy citizens.
▪ The mercury in the street thermometers of Fort Mill had not seen above freezing temperatures in a month.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
