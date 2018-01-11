Fort Mill splits games with visiting Australian basketball team

The Fort Mill High basketball teams got back into the swing of things for the first time in 2018 by splitting games with the Geelong Supercats, an Australian travel basketball team.
The boys won 53-35, while the girls fell 42-18. It was the Jackets’ first games since Dec. 30. The Fort Mill boys’ team was led by Cam Saunders with 12 points off the bench.
“It was good to get back out here,” said Fort Mill head coach Dwayne Hartsoe.
The Jackets opened the game with a 7-0 run, but the Supercats came back to go on an 8-0 run of their own. Fort Mill would get the early advantage to end the first quarter with an 11-8 lead behind the play of Ryan Heriot, who scored seven of his eight points in the quarter.
The second quarter was where Fort Mill really pulled away outscoring the Australian team 13-2 to take a 24-10 lead at the half. Saunders scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter.
Geelong played better in the third quarter as Fort Mill struggled with turnovers and were outscored 14-12. Still, the Jackets took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter and again pulled away.
Fort Mill started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run, five of those points coming from Lawrence Adams as the Jackets would extend their lead to 50-30 with about 2:30 left. The boys’ team improved to 6-6 on the season with the win.
Off the mark
In the girls’ game, the Jackets struggled shooting the entire game, making just seven shots. Fort Mill only had three girls score as Isabella Giarrizzi led with eight points and KK Patterson added seven points.
Fort Mill stayed close in the opening quarter, but was outscored 12-2 in the second, hitting just 1 of 10 shots. The Jackets played better in the third quarter, but struggled to close the gap. The loss put them at 8-5 on the season.
Both the Fort Mill girls’ and boys’ team will now turn their attention to focusing on Region IV-5A play as they will take on Clover and Northwestern this week, both home games for the Jackets.
