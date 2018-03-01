New mega-theater near Charlotte (finally) sets an opening date

About two years after breaking ground, the mega-theater in Indian Land, S.C., near the Red Ventures headquarters has set a March 23 opening date.
The highly anticipated opening of the 53,000 square-foot cinema comes three years after the 40-acre RedStone development south of Ballantyne was approved. Called RedStone 14, the theater will have approximately 2,800 stadium seats and 14 wall-to-wall screens, making it the largest of its kind in the area.
The first phase of the RedStone development will include, in addition to the theater, nearly 55,000 square feet of retail shop space, including several restaurants like Viva Chicken and Moe’s Southwest Grill, according to MPV Properties, the firm managing the site.
MPV said in a statement this week that the Which Wich sandwich shop in the development will open March 22.
Stone Theatres, the parent company operating the new RedStone theater, operates four cinemas with 56 screens in the Carolinas.
MPV is planning for a second phase of the project, which will include more retail space.
When completed, RedStone will total 310,000 square feet of retail space.
