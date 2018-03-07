This week in Fort Mill history, In 1998: Barfield named Business Person of the Year

1998
▪ The Fort Mill Area Chamber of Commerce honored Alan Barfield as its Business Person of the Year and Janet Yoder-Lesslie as Volunteer of the Year.
▪ For the ninth year in a row, the Fort Mill Times was honored for Excellence by the South Carolina Press Association.
▪ Rick Evelsizer of the Tega Cay Police Department took over as the department’s new police chief.
Never miss a local story.
▪ The Fort Mill High School wrestling team finished second in the Class AAA team state wrestling championship, falling to Lugoff-Elgin 12-48 in the finals.
1978
▪ Due to a coal strike and low reserves, Duke Power urgently appealed to its customers to eliminate all unnecessary use of electricity.
▪ “Here Lies Jeremy Troy,” starring the perpetually youthful Tab Hunter, opened at the Pineville Dinner Theatre.
▪ Henry O. Williams, a Navy Petty Officer First Class from Fort Mill, was serving as a firefighting instructor for the Navy in San Diego.
▪ James L. Steele, 30, of 301 East Hill Street, was a candidate for one of two seats on the Fort Mill School Board.
1958
▪ Mr. and Mrs. Frank Armstrong, Fort Mill, purchased the Palmetto Grocery from Lewis McKibben and would operate the business under its current name.
▪ Frederick Mack Jr., a sixth-grader at Fort Mill Central School, won the school’s spelling bee and would represent Fort Mill in the County Spelling Bee.
1938
▪ A. C. Wayne, teacher at the local graded school, was elected scoutmaster of the Fort Mill troop of the Boy Scouts, succeeding William Bradford, resigned.
▪ Belk-Brown, Main Street, Fort Mill, had full fashioned silk hose for 39 cents a pair, ladies two piece suits for $4.95 and men’s socks, two pair for 15 cents..
1918
▪ Mrs. S. A. Alford, faculty member of the Fort Mill school, resigned to go with her husband who was a recruiting officer with headquarters in Spartanburg.
▪ Henry. G. Rogers, well known young man of the city, was appointed as mail carrier on route #4 succeeding F. M. Mack who was called into war service.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill
Comments