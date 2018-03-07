New Fort Mill cafe wants to help you eat healthy at their table – and yours at home

A local business is helping take the planning out of meal prep for Fort Mill residents who want to eat healthier.
Matthew Brady and his father, Matt Sr., opened up Clean Eatz, a Wilmington, N.C.-based franchise, in January. The business has a cafe and also offers catering and meal plans.
Matthew Brady is also a full-time Charlotte Mecklenburg firefighter, and ate frequently at Clean Eatz in Charlotte. A Fort Mill High School graduate, Brady owns Body by Brady personal training studio in Fort Mill, and felt like Clean Eatz was a natural extension of his gym – offering healthy meals to his clients and helping families eat healthier.
“Our goal is everyone can eat healthy and it can be affordable,” Matthew said.
The cafe menu includes turkey, black bean and bison burgers, flatbreads, wraps and protein smoothies (with names like the Cookie Monster, Swole Mate and King Kong). Customers can build their own bowl or salad, and customize it if they’re following a keto, low carb or Whole 30 diet, Matthew said. Bowl ingredients include brown rice, romaine, sweet potato or quinoa as the base, and adding a protein, such as chicken, salmon, tofu or tuna, a variety of veggies and sauces ranging from teriyaki and fire-roasted salsa to Grecian and balsamic vinaigrette.
Customers can also take their pick of frozen personal or family-size meals in the cooler, including Matthew’s favorite, the A1 Steak Bowl, but pasta offerings, tacos with whole wheat tortillas and breakfast meals, including biscuits and gravy with an egg white omelet, are among the choices.
Weekly meal prep plans range from $38 for five meals to $128 for 21. It’s easy to sign up for a meal plan online or in store, with menus for the next week’s offerings available Thursdays. Orders can be picked up on Monday in store.
A recent week’s menu was a ham and cheese frittata with hashbrowns, Cuban mojo pork, BBQ bacon cheeseburger bowl with brown rice, margarita chicken with whole grain pasta, teriyaki chicken and a taco potato - a sweet potato topped with ground turkey, black beans, enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese. Each meal offers a balanced, satisfying combination of protein and carbs and customized options are available.
Each meal offers a balanced, satisfying combination of protein and carbs and customized options are available, based on whether the customer wants to lose weight, maintain their weight or gain.
Fort Mill’s Clean Eatz is truly a family business with Matt Sr.’s younger son, Sean, manning the kitchen. Matthew’s fiance, Lauryn, also works there, and his mom, Joan, also helps out.
Matt Sr. retired in October after 38 years with the U.S. Post Office. He said he had “about 6 weeks of relaxing” before he went into business with his sons and loves the opportunity to work with them now. It’s possible they may expand into Rock Hill or Indian Land in the future.
Response has been good for Clean Eatz in Fort Mill, Matt Sr. said. Lunch crowds are picking up and the family has been getting a lot of positive feedback.
“I love the concept, Matt Sr. said. “Good portions, they fill you up. I’ve lost weight and my wife has lost weight. It’s a way to look after ourselves and others too and we thought it was something the community would need.”
Want to go?
Clean Eatz, 1504 Carolina Place Drive, Suite 102 (across from Lowe’s) is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more, call 803-578-2818, visit cleaneatz.com or follow Clean Eatz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or Snapchat.
