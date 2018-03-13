This week in Fort Mill history: In 1938, Fort Mill residents seek ‘Pasteur treatment’

1998
▪ Fort Mill Pharmacy, located in Peachtree Plaza on Highway 160 West, held its grand opening.
▪ Lanny Bernard and Greg Robinson, members of the Lancaster County EMS, were named Paramedics of the Year at the State Paramedic Competition.
▪ The Rev. Taylor Campbell, pastor of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Fort Mill, was leaving to become the Greenwood Area District Superintendent.
▪ Indian Land’s varsity girls’ basketball team, led by Amanda Henderson’s 31 points and 21 rebounds, defeated the Ware Shoals Lady Fighting Hornets in the Class A upper state championship game.
1978
▪ Mrs. R. C. “Bleeker” Page was awarded the Distinguished Service Award at the at the Fort Mill Jaycees annual Distinguished Service Award Banquet.
▪ Both of Fort Mill’s and Indian Land’s basketball teams lost in their conference tournaments.
▪ Slick’s Dinette on Academy Street, across from the fire department, offered a T-bone steak dinner for $2.25.
▪ Indian Land school officials were expected to call for bids soon for construction of a vocational wing for Indian Land High School.
1958
▪ Betty Ann Garrison, Fort Mill High School junior, was selected as FFA Sweetheart of the Tri-County Federation at Chester.
▪ William R. Bradford Jr., and W. H. Martin, Jr., were elected to six-year terms on the Fort Mill School Board. Incumbent Palmer Freeman finished third.
1938
▪ Seven Fort Mill people were taking the Pasteur treatment as a result of a recent mad dog scare in Fort Mill.
▪ The Fort Mill baseball team began holding daily practice sessions. The boys were practicing on the Whiteville Park diamond.
1918
▪ Emmett Dalton, sole survivor of the infamous “Dalton Gang,” delivered a lecture on his life at the Majestic Theatre along with a showing of the gang’s operations. Dalton survived the gang’s raid on Coffeyville, Kansas, despite receiving 23 gunshot wounds.
▪ Miss Clara Culp, of this city, was a graduate in nursing at the Mercy General Hospital in Charlotte.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
