Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

25 Flash snowfall in Fort Mill! Pause

66 Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.

219 Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect

124 Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase

61 Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more

133 Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents

43 Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial

48 Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County

99 Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how.