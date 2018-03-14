Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence
Local students in public high schools in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and across York and Lancaster counties participated in #NationalStudentWalkout Day March 14, 2018 in protest of school shootings. #NeverAgain
Compiled by Michael HarrisonFort Mill Times Editor
