More Videos

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence 114

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

Pause
Flash snowfall in Fort Mill! 25

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why. 66

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.

Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect 219

Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect

Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase 124

Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase

Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more 61

Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more

Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents 133

Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents

Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial 43

Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial

Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County 48

Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County

Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how. 99

Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how.

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

Izzy, an 8 year-old girl in Tega Cay, South Carolina, decided after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that the world needs more kindness. Now she's making it happen, one Tee at a time.
Courtesy of Izzy’s T-shirts