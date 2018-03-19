Fort Mill boys out-duel Wando in high-scoring match

FORT MILL In a match-up that could be a potential state championship preview, Fort Mill and the Wando Warriors boys’ lacrosse teams squared off at Bob Jones Stadium Saturday with the Jackets getting a 12-7 win.
The game pit two of the top programs in the state against each other. The schools have met several times in the state finals in recent years.
Fort Mill used an eight-goal third quarter to pull ahead of Wando going up 10-6 before entering the final period. The Jackets were led by Zach Terry, who scored five goals, and Jack McGuire, who scored four.
Fort Mill is now 4-3 on the season.
Never miss a local story.
“It is always fun to play Wando,” said Fort Mill head coach Parker Thomas. “There is a long history there. It’s a big win for us. You have to set it up so to not show them everything you got, because you may see them again.”
Fort Mill struck first with Terry scoring two and-a-half minutes into the game. The Jackets controlled possession for most of the first quarter, but couldn’t seem to crack the Wando goal again. Wando had several good looks in the opening quarter as well, even bouncing the ball off the post on a couple of occasions.
The Jackets won the opening possession to start the second quarter and again controlled the ball early on. However, once Wando got the ball after a turnover, the Warriors took advantage of the Jackets miscue and tied the game up with a score less than two minutes into the quarter.
Fort Mill wasted no time getting back on top as Terry would score his second goal of the game just 26 seconds later. While Fort Mill got back on top, The Jackets pressured Wando into mishandling the ball and causing uncharacteristic turnovers.
Wando would correct its mistakes with about four minutes left in the half and would tie the game after a Fort Mill possession which failed to secure a goal. Despite trading possessions for the rest of the first half, Wando was the one that capitalized by scoring with 41 seconds left in the half to take a 3-2 lead.
Fort Mill came out in the second half scoring two quick goals to regain the lead as McGuire tied the game at 3-3 just 37 seconds into play. The Jackets would win the next face off and Terry completed his hat trick with his third goal just 12 seconds later.
McGuire and Ben Elia added two more goals to go up 6-4 with nine minutes left in the third quarter and Terry would get his fourth goal of the game to extend the Jackets’ lead. Cole Davidson scored for Fort Mill about midway through the period and Trenton Wylie added a goal of his own. McGuire added the icing on the cake with two more Fort Mill goals in the fourth quarter.
Up next for Fort Mill are games against Cuthbertson and Oceanside Collegiate Academy, both at home this week. The Oceanside game is another Saturday game with the opening face-off schedule for 3 p.m.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments