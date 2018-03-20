This week in Fort Mill history in 1998 Springs Farm lost 25 percent of its peach crop

1998
▪ After four years of frustration, Fort Mill was finally going to get a new library. York County Council voted to accept the low bid of $1.8 and move on.
▪ The Indian Land Varsity Basketball team lost the state Class A championship game 56-60 to the Lady Gators of Estill High School.
▪ Springs Farm lost 25 percent of its peach crop after last week’s freeze, according to Miller Coggins, Farm Manager.
Never miss a local story.
The Fort Mill Yellow Jacket baseball team posted wins over Chester, 8-5 and Rock Hill, 6-5 around a 0-5 lost to Charlotte Latin.
1978
▪ Spratt White and James Cook were named to the Fort Mill School Board in the biennial trustees’ election. Cook defeated James Steele while White defeated Robert (Fred) Davis.
▪ In a split vote, Fort Mill decided to trade Superintendent J.H. Nesbitt’s 1975 car for a new 1977 Ford LTD.
▪ Consistent bad weather was hampering Coach Bill Banks’ preparations for the upcoming 1978 Fort Mill High School baseball team. The Jackets were aiming to improve their 12-12 record of 1977.
▪ The Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Department, faced with an ever growing population and the coming of PTL, was out of money.
1958
▪ Four Fort Mill boys, Butch and Bobby McFadden, Dan Ward and Randall McCarver walked off with state championships in the finals of the South Carolina table tennis tournament held in Columbia.
▪ Recent movies at the Center included “Oklahoma,” “Fort Dobbs” with Clint Walker, “Love Slaves of the Amazon,” “Sayonara” and “Old Yeller.”
1938
▪ Two incumbents, E. T. Whitesell and B.D. Culp, were chosen to succeed themselves and Sam W. Smith defeated long time member, A. C. Sutton in the Fort Mill School Trustee election.
▪ Fort Mill schools were closed for two days to enable the teachers to attend the state Education Association Convention in Columbia.
1918
▪ Six girls, on trial in Rock Hill for immoral relations with soldiers, formed a suicide pack among themselves, if convicted.
▪ The cotton and lot at No. 2 on Monroe White Street was transferred from Dr. J.L. Spratt to Ben F. Patterson.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
Comments