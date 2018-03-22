A cage. A recount, swing write-ins. Two iffy votes. Ron Kirby? How Tega Cay got Gus.

SHARE COPY LINK Elections officials in York County, South Carolina certified the election for a new city council member in the city of Tega Cay. Officials took less than an hour Thursday morning to certify results from the March 20, 2018 election. John Marks

